#BBNXTECNO: TECNO Camon 19 Pro serves Beautiful Pictures from the Saturday Night Party

The Singleton hosts Guests to a Fine Dining Experience at the Hotel Expo Nigeria 2022

9Mobile holds Career Counselling Session for Students in Government Secondary Schools in Kano

Catch Up on All the Fun, Music, and Games at the Smirnoff Hangout | Strictly For Fun-Seekers

#BNxTheBoardroomLagos: Join BellaNaija's Lilian & Sandra on a Two-Day Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

Check Out the Highlights from the Star-Studded Performances of Philomena Stage Play at Abuja filled with Dramedy and Unending Suspense

Feel ‘Like a Child Again’ at this Cadbury Candies x Filmhouse Event | August 6th

See Highlights from the Jobberman Inaugural Networking Mixer themed 'Drive Your Ambition'

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Healing Through Art: Here’s how Paelon Memorial Hospital commemorated its 12th Anniversary

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija parties are known to be fun and lit, but a party is not complete if memories and moments are not captured. This is what TECNO helped the housemates achieve at the first Saturday night party in the Level Up Houses. The Saturday night party, which saw the Level 1 (Islanders) and Level 2 (Trenches/Mainlanders) party together, was filled with all-out fun and vibes. They were entertained by DJ 4Kerty, who thrilled them with the best of top Nigerian music.

The housemates didn’t disappoint as they came in their stunning outfits. Saturday parties are not complete without the beautiful pictures we get to see, and that is courtesy of the TECNO Camon 19 Pro, giving us colorful, eye-catching pictures, even though they were taken in low light. The housemates took several photos with the recently launched CAMON 19 and we can see how beautiful the Saturday party was for the housemates and fans.

The first Saturday party was giving!

Housemates, after taking out time to look their best on the dance floor, gave quality content to their fans, which was all captured using TECNO’s latest luxury smartphone, the Camon 19 Pro. There is no doubt that the combination of the housemates’ stunning appearance and the device’s outstanding camera quality provided fans with what we can all agree is premium entertainment.

TECNO has always provided Nigerians with an exciting mobile experience, and this cannot be disputed. Just a few weeks after launching the TECNO Camon 19, the company is staying true to its commitment to “Stop At Nothing” to create wonderful memories for its audience. And what better way to do that than by dazzling the BBNaija atmosphere with incredible camera action?

While TECNO has continuously been at the forefront of mobile technology innovations, the brand has also consistently offered Nigerians the best entertainment.

TECNO’s dedication to unlocking the greatest modern technologies for progressive individuals has resulted in the brand providing customers with elegantly designed and sophisticated devices such as the Camon 19 that will aid in the pursuit of excellence. The brand is also committed to creating amazing moments, and it is safe to believe that the BBNaija housemates will capture even more extraordinary experiences with the Camon 19.

Tell us who gave you the most fun and camera action at the Saturday night party.

