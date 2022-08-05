Connect with us

Promotions

Road to Spotlight: A Film shot on the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition by Award winning Director Kayode Kasum

Events Promotions

Rise.ng is set to Empower the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs through ‘Project Empower’

Promotions

Prime Video is now Nigeria! Here’s what You can expect from the Streaming Giant

Promotions

Introducing TrendyMe, The Fashion brand curating Custom-made clothing for Women of all sizes

Promotions

MOCONA Online Auction by ARTSPLIT increases Artworks value with an Average Growth of 14%

Promotions

R-Jolad Hospital Launches a New Modern Facility in Agege to offer Accessible and Quality Medicare to Lagos residents

Promotions

Landwey Sets to Fight Home deficit by delivering 2,000 Home Units within 36 months in Nigeria

Promotions

Meet Gamp: The Tech startup Company fixing Damaged Devices at Affordable Prices

Promotions

ProjectASHA Organizes Poetry Prize for Females in Nigeria; The Vweta Chadwick Poetry Prize Contest 2022

Events Promotions

Feel ‘Like a Child Again’ at this Cadbury Candies x Filmhouse Event | August 6th

Promotions

Road to Spotlight: A Film shot on the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition by Award winning Director Kayode Kasum

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Everyone can relate to how hard it is to realize dreams, especially when they are not in the traditional bracket of what a life-long career should be. The heartache, the lack of support from family members, and so much more. “Road to Spotlight” is a film that depicts the difficulties of pursuing one’s dream while also trying to make money to survive.

The short film tells the story of Naomi (Sophie Alakija), an ordinary Nigerian who dreams of becoming a successful vlogger, making lots of money, and gaining fans via her creativity with her lifestyle YouTube channel. She recognizes, however, that dreams do not become reality overnight, and she still has to earn a living to survive. Will she be able to attain her ambitious goals? The answer is in the movie.

A few weeks ago, TECNO premiered the movie “Roles Reversed,” which was shot on the Camon 19 Pro. The video quality was great, the story was top notch, and the acting was mind blowing. With Sophie Alakija as the lead actress and Kayode Kasum as the director, we can only guess how good the movie “Road to the Spotlight” would be.

Join Nigerians all over the country to watch the premiere of “Road to Spotlight” on the 6th and 7th of August 2022

  • SOUNDCITY (DStv channel 327 and GoTV channel 75) Time: 7:00 p.m. – 7:30pm
  • ONTV (DStv channel 257 and GoTV channel 96) Time: 8:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • AIT (DStv channel 253 and GoTV channel 93) Time: 9:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • TVC (DStv channel 193 and GoTV channel 27)   Time: 6:30pm – 7:00 pm
  • African Magic Urban (Channel 153)Saturday 6th 1:40pm
    • Sunday 7th 3:40pm
    • Saturday 13th 1:35pm
    • Sunday 14th 3:40pm

 

Don’t forget to save the date. Click here to watch the triller. How has the journey been so far?

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global
css.php