Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm- The Culture Festival 2022 is Coming | August 19th-21st



The Culture Festival, a global event series organized by the Art of Living Foundation, has been confirmed to hold in Lagos from 19th – 21st August 2022.

Themed “Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm“, the Festival aims to build a compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration. Through song, dance, meditation, and dialogue, attendees will share and explore their rich cultural diversity, while honoring the underlying spirit that connects us all as one global family.

Highlighting the essence of this year’s theme, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, said,

“Today in the world, where there is so much polarity, it is time to unite everybody. We know sports can unite. We know the economy can unite – as when it comes to business, everyone forgets their nationality and culture. Faith also unites, while the first and perhaps most important, is culture. Dance and music can also foster unity and that’s what the Culture Festival 2022 seeks to achieve.” “The Festival will be like an Olympics for artists; an Olympics for culture. Without music and dance, life at times could feel so dry. If we all work harmoniously, we can envisage a better world for the coming generation and live like we are all one family,” Gurudev concluded.

Set to be hosted at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, the Festival will also mark the 40th anniversary of the Art of Living Foundation. The Foundation is the world’s largest educational and humanitarian organization, with the single motive to create a stress-free and violence-free society through fostering individual well-being and societal development.

Leveraging local initiatives like ‘I Meditate Africa’ and ‘Voice of Africa’, Art of Living has reached over 2.3 million Africans and united 22 African countries through peace campaigns. The Foundation has taught Happiness and Youth Leadership Training Programs in Nigeria for more than 10 years and has impacted thousands of people in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, and the Delta States. In partnership with the University of Lagos, the Foundation launched the Drug-Free Nigeria campaign to create awareness about drug abuse and addiction among youths.

Past editions of the Culture Festival have brought presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, dignitaries, spiritual leaders, social activists, artists, and people of all races, religions, and political stances together in the spirit of global unity and vibrant celebration.

Admission to the Festival is by registration, and interested attendees are encouraged to visit www.artofliving.ng.

About Art of Living:

Operating in 156 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar.

All AOLF’s programs are inspired by Sri Sri’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 400 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster profound inner peace, happiness, and well-being for individuals.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar:

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar is a global humanitarian and a spiritual leader who has rekindled traditions of yoga and meditation that have helped millions achieve personal and social transformation by relieving stress and discovering inner peace in daily life. Named one of the “Seven Most Powerful People in India,” by Forbes, he has been credited with bringing opposing parties together to facilitate meditation and peace talks in Colombia, Iraq, Cote d’Ivoire, and India.

The Culture Festival 2022 will see Gurudev visit Nigeria for the first time.

