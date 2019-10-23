Get Ready to learn Winning Strategies at the WIMBIZ 18th Annual Conference | November 7th

The future takes the form we give it. Developing a winning strategy sets one ahead in the long run. This and many more will be the focus for Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) as it holds the WIMBIZ 18th Annual Conference.

Date: Thursday, November 7th and Friday, November 8th

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 2-day conference takes place in November every year and is the flagship event of WIMBIZ that attracted as many as 1600 women in business, management and public service last year. Starting with a delegate count of just 200 in its first conference in the year 2002, 17 years later, the Annual Conference has solidified its place as a key event bringing together women from Nigeria’s corporate world.

The WIMBIZ 18th Annual Conference themed “Shaping the Future: Strategizing to Win” will feature practical sessions designed to equip the women with winning strategies and hands-on knowledge to take on new challenging roles, explore emerging business opportunities, as well as build and sustain a successful career in today’s fast-paced world.

Relevant topics that speak to the times and the existing situation will be discussed. Delegates will learn how to

develop winning strategies to secure their seat at the table; discover how to collaborate to win; understand consumer behavior; reach those who are not on the internet; overcome trauma and silence shame; rise above the imposter syndrome and much more through each of the six deep dives and seven plenary sessions.

As always, the Annual Conference will be wrapped up with an engaging debate session closely trailed by our signature after-party.

Preceding the Annual Conference on Day One, Thursday, November 7th is the Networking Breakfast. Participants at this breakfast will learn to make a stellar one-minute elevator pitch, and then be given an opportunity to practice it while meeting at least ten new people in a structured speed networking session. It is a business networking event offering delegates a unique opportunity to meet and connect with influential individuals from diverse sectors in a bespoke setting.

This year’s Annual Conference will be chaired by former Chief Judge, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Rose Ukeje, OFR. In addition to 50 other speakers, we are pleased that the keynote address will be presented by Fed Swaniker, Co-founder and Trustee, African Leadership Academy.

For additional information about the Annual Conference or to register, visit the website or call 08034946249.

