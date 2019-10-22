Connect with us

Events

Red Carpet Photos: Zendaya, Kiki Layne, Storm Reid spotted at the 2019 InStyle Awards

Events Style

GTBank is Ready for Fashion Weekend & So Are We 💃

Events

Here's a Chance to showcase your Fashion Items at The Fashion Souk by Eventful Exhibition | Sunday, December 1st

Events

German Luxury Brand, KARE Designs Opens Boutique in Abuja

Events

Final Set of Go-Getters face the Maltavator Challenge - Who will make it to the Hustlers Round?

Events

Register to attend LEAP Africa & Union Bank's Social Innovators Programme & Awards 2019 | November 14th

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

Events

MBGN Contestant Cynthia Afury emerges as Brand Ambassador for 'Lush Hair'

Events Music Scoop

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

Events Music Style

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

Events

Red Carpet Photos: Zendaya, Kiki Layne, Storm Reid spotted at the 2019 InStyle Awards

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

Published

5 mins ago

 on

The 2019 InStyle Awards was held at The Getty Center last night, on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The star-studded event was held to celebrate Hollywood’s best and brightest talent.

Sheknows reports that:

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus scoring the much-deserved Icon Award, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte were recognized as a duo for Designer of the Year, actress Kiki Layne as the Style Star of the Year, Daniel Martin (Meghan Markle’s makeup guru) as Make-Up Artist of the Year, Adir Abergel as Hair Stylist of the Year, Law Roach as Fashion Stylist of the Year, Bill Hader as the Man of Style, Christy Turlington Burns as Advocate of the Year, and the badass U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was fittingly recognized with the Badass Women of the Year award.

See the photos below.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Storm Reid attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kaley Cuoco attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Janet Mock attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Mj Rodriguez attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jennifer Garner attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Olivia Munn attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Lake Bell attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Amber Valletta attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Connie Britton attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Olivia Culpo attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Sophia Bush attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Zendaya attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Nina Dobrev attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jameela Jamil attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Law Roach attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Amandla Stenberg attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Laura Harrier attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Rachel Bilson attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kirsten Dunst attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kiki Layne attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jessica Alba attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Related Topics:
Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

Adesola is a BellaNaija editor and Voltron. Yes, things are that serious for her when it comes to BellaNaija.com.She's a lover of gist, novels, music and food. She's constantly trying not to take life for granted. She spends most of her time either keeping up with the world on the Internet or sharing some acquired knowledge about digital media.To communicate with her directly, you can hit her up on: Instagram - @adesola.au Twitter - @ThisConnectd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php