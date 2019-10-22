Red Carpet Photos: Zendaya, Kiki Layne, Storm Reid spotted at the 2019 InStyle Awards

The 2019 InStyle Awards was held at The Getty Center last night, on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
The star-studded event was held to celebrate Hollywood’s best and brightest talent.
Sheknows reports that:
In addition to Louis-Dreyfus scoring the much-deserved Icon Award, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte were recognized as a duo for Designer of the Year, actress Kiki Layne as the Style Star of the Year, Daniel Martin (Meghan Markle’s makeup guru) as Make-Up Artist of the Year, Adir Abergel as Hair Stylist of the Year, Law Roach as Fashion Stylist of the Year, Bill Hader as the Man of Style, Christy Turlington Burns as Advocate of the Year, and the badass U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was fittingly recognized with the Badass Women of the Year award.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Storm Reid attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kaley Cuoco attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Janet Mock attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Mj Rodriguez attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jennifer Garner attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Olivia Munn attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Lake Bell attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Amber Valletta attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Connie Britton attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Olivia Culpo attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Sophia Bush attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Zendaya attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Nina Dobrev attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jameela Jamil attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Law Roach attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Amandla Stenberg attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Laura Harrier attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Rachel Bilson attends the Fifth Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kirsten Dunst attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Kiki Layne attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Jessica Alba attends the 2019 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Photo Credit: Getty Images