Red Carpet Photos: Zendaya, Kiki Layne, Storm Reid spotted at the 2019 InStyle Awards

The 2019 InStyle Awards was held at The Getty Center last night, on October 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The star-studded event was held to celebrate Hollywood’s best and brightest talent.

Sheknows reports that:

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus scoring the much-deserved Icon Award, Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte were recognized as a duo for Designer of the Year, actress Kiki Layne as the Style Star of the Year, Daniel Martin (Meghan Markle’s makeup guru) as Make-Up Artist of the Year, Adir Abergel as Hair Stylist of the Year, Law Roach as Fashion Stylist of the Year, Bill Hader as the Man of Style, Christy Turlington Burns as Advocate of the Year, and the badass U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team was fittingly recognized with the Badass Women of the Year award.

