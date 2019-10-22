Connect with us

GTBank is Ready for Fashion Weekend & So Are We 💃

Red Carpet Photos: Zendaya, Kiki Layne, Storm Reid spotted at the 2019 InStyle Awards

Here's a Chance to showcase your Fashion Items at The Fashion Souk by Eventful Exhibition | Sunday, December 1st

German Luxury Brand, KARE Designs Opens Boutique in Abuja

Final Set of Go-Getters face the Maltavator Challenge - Who will make it to the Hustlers Round?

Register to attend LEAP Africa & Union Bank's Social Innovators Programme & Awards 2019 | November 14th

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

MBGN Contestant Cynthia Afury emerges as Brand Ambassador for 'Lush Hair'

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

Fashion is not just in the hues of our eyeshadow, the colors we adorn or the flamboyance of our outfits. It is in the way we move to the beat of our culture, showcase the wealth of our heritage and express the beauty of our individuality. Fashion is freedom.

So, in the celebration of Fashion, and the freedom it gives, the GTBank Fashion Weekend presents its fashion film: “Fashion is Freedom.”

Shot against the backdrop of Empty Lagos, featuring striking outfits, loud makeup, and flying men, the film is a beautiful representation of the joy and freedom that the simple act of wearing clothes or designing them brings.

The GTBank Fashion weekend will hold,

Date: Saturday, November 9th, and Sunday, November 10th, 2019
Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

  1. Business Ideas From Home

    October 22, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    That gotta be a great events but am out of cash to come over

