Here’s a Chance to showcase your Fashion Items at The Fashion Souk by Eventful Exhibition | Sunday, December 1st

As the year draws to an end with the festive season around the corner, creative minds in the Nigerian fashion industry will reveal and set the tone for what’s new, authentic, trendy, hot and must-have in a bid to help you slay for the season.

Do you design or produce interesting and unusual fashion items in Nigeria?

We invite you to exhibit to a discerning and growing network of fashion lovers and enthusiasts at the 4th edition of The Fashion Souk by Eventful 

Date: Sunday, December 1st
Time: 11 am – 10pm
Venue: Harbour Point

Stalls are limited per fashion category and curated to provide an exciting and exceptional experience for both vendors and attendees.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Souk Community, some of the most interesting and exceptional Fashion Businesses the country has to offer.

Click HERE to apply.

Deadline for applications is midnight, Sunday, October 27th, 2019

For more information, connect with @thefashionsouk_ng on Instagram

