German Luxury Brand, KARE Designs Opens Boutique in Abuja

Munich based furniture house, KARE Designs has partnered with Nigerian luxury Furniture Company, Nettetal Luxury to open their first KARE boutique in Nigeria.

Nettetal Luxury having established its brand and earned the excellent reputation as the premium choice for furniture, lifestyle, gifts, and home decor; is always seeking ways and partnerships to satisfy their clients and go beyond expectations.

Since 1981, KARE Design brand has continued as a successful story of consistent, exciting and unique furniture designs and the leading choice for luxury interior pieces. Driven by creativity and great imagination, KARE Design crafts over 1.500 new products of outstanding designs each year with over 200 brand shops across 40 countries.

Nettetal Luxury is proud to announce the opening of the first-ever KARE Design store in Nigeria. With an impressive space, the boutique offers modern shopping experience with a well-designed layout, tasteful and exceptional furnishing. KARE store is located at 45 Gana Street Maitama, Abuja.

Launched on Friday, October 11th, 2019, KARE Design boutique welcomes you to an exclusive and extraordinary shopping experience with unrivaled ambiance.

