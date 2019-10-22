Connect with us

Events

German Luxury Brand, KARE Designs Opens Boutique in Abuja

Events

Red Carpet Photos: Zendaya, Kiki Layne, Storm Reid spotted at the 2019 InStyle Awards

Events Style

GTBank is Ready for Fashion Weekend & So Are We 💃

Events

Here's a Chance to showcase your Fashion Items at The Fashion Souk by Eventful Exhibition | Sunday, December 1st

Events

Final Set of Go-Getters face the Maltavator Challenge - Who will make it to the Hustlers Round?

Events

Register to attend LEAP Africa & Union Bank's Social Innovators Programme & Awards 2019 | November 14th

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

Events

MBGN Contestant Cynthia Afury emerges as Brand Ambassador for 'Lush Hair'

Events Music Scoop

Ycee hosted an Album Listening Party in London & All Our Faves Showed Up

Events Music Style

Nancy Isime & Reminisce Gave us the Most as Hosts of #Headies2019

Events

German Luxury Brand, KARE Designs Opens Boutique in Abuja

BellaNaija.com

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Munich based furniture house, KARE Designs has partnered with Nigerian luxury Furniture Company, Nettetal Luxury to open their first KARE boutique in Nigeria.

Nettetal Luxury having established its brand and earned the excellent reputation as the premium choice for furniture, lifestyle, gifts, and home decor; is always seeking ways and partnerships to satisfy their clients and go beyond expectations.

Since 1981, KARE Design brand has continued as a successful story of consistent, exciting and unique furniture designs and the leading choice for luxury interior pieces. Driven by creativity and great imagination, KARE Design crafts over 1.500 new products of outstanding designs each year with over 200 brand shops across 40 countries.

Derenmi Ajidahun, CEO of Hole19 Group  @daa_live

Nettetal Luxury is proud to announce the opening of the first-ever KARE Design store in Nigeria. With an impressive space, the boutique offers modern shopping experience with a well-designed layout, tasteful and exceptional furnishing. KARE store is located at 45 Gana Street Maitama, Abuja.

Launched on Friday, October 11th, 2019, KARE Design boutique welcomes you to an exclusive and extraordinary shopping experience with unrivaled ambiance.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Beyond the Twitter Dragging of Glory Osei & Muyiwa Folorunsho, Nigerians Need to Pay Closer Attention to a Few More Things

Ehi Agbashi: The Nigerian Society Has Failed Victims of Sexual Abuse

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love Is War’

Farida Yahya: Wanna Grow Your Network? These 3 Tips Should Help

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Advertisement
css.php