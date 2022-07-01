Save the Date! The Fashion Souk Summer Sale is Coming | July 9th – 10th

The Fashion Souk Summer Sale holds next weekend in Lagos.

Discover and Shop the best brands at amazing discounted offers.

The Fashion Souk by Eventful is a bi-annual niche fair for fashion enthusiasts; bringing together a well curated selection of quality fashion brands for a wholesome and satisfying shopping experience.

The summer sale holds on Saturday the 9th and Sunday the 10th of July from 11am to 7pm daily at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Fashion Souk 6 is powered by Polaris Bank, Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and Eventful Nigeria.

Sponsored Content