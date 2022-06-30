The Library’s Grand Opening: Catch all the Glitz & Glam from the Great Gatsby Themed Event

It was a night of glitz, glam and splendor as The Library opened its doors for the first time in grand style welcoming Lagos finest to Nightlife redefined in a Great Gatsby themed party on the 25th of June, 2022.

The Library, a state of the art, one of a kind night club in the heart of Victoria island Lagos had the top echelon spanning industries in Nigeria as guests as they were treated to an adventure right in the city of Lagos within the walls of the masterpiece.

The grand launch was absolutely glamorous as the guests stepped out bedazzled in pearls, fascinators, sequined dresses, lockets, hats, and suits sticking to the theme of the night. Upon entry, the guests were welcomed to the smooth sounds from the violin, after which they were treated to a smooth jazz musical before being welcomed by the

host for the night, Jimmie, who brought an unrivaled energy that had the guests dancing all night long.





True to its name as The Library, the vintage library themed club has walls lined with bookshelf’s containing several hearty and classic reads, as well lush and velvety upholstery. Stepping into the Library is stepping out of the norm into a night of unhinged fun.

The energy in the club is incomparable as it is brought to life with great music selections, endless drinks, and perfectly synchronized lights and contributing to a night of sheer opulence and splendor. In need of a new experience? The Library is surely the place to be.

About The Library

The Library is a classic and high-energy nightclub/lounge located at the heart of Victoria Island Lagos; it is a club with a twist that seeks to become a Haven for opulent individuals and a location where the budding nightlife scene shares a kiss with sophistication.

The space has a scholastic theme design with a vintage twist and attention paid to every detail with exquisite features ranging from cutting-edge technology, good music, sumptuous luxe sofas, walls lined with wide variety of books, thousands of LED lights in the ceiling, and chandeliers made of pages from a book.

Prepare to be welcomed into a venue designed with exclusivity in its very fabric of being and unique experiences that will leave a lasting impression on its guests from arrival to departure. The masterpiece intends to render the best clubbing experience turning anyone that visits into a living advocate as they enjoy the best selection of wait staff, never-before-seen service rituals, premium customer service, and the perfect drink selections.

The Library is a place to be for your premium luxurious nightlife experience. Welcome to a new adventure here in Lagos.

