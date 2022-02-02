Atinuke Ngozi Babatunde is the New Multichoice Talent Factory West Africa Academy Director

Multichoice Nigeria has announced the appointment of Atinuke Ngozi Babatunde as the Academy Director, West Africa, Multichoice Talent Factory. She succeeds Femi Odugbemi, who occupied the role between 2018 and 2021.

With over 20 years of experience spanning entertainment, branding, research, media management, marketing, and strategy, Atinuke is tasked to drive the development of the creative industry through MTF in Nigeria. Multichoice Talent Factory is an initiative conceived to source and up-skill young West Africans in film and television production along with expanding the capacity of already practicing professionals.

According to a statement by Multichoice, Atinuke will deploy her wealth of knowledge from over 20 years in the media and marketing industry to lead the MultiChoice Talent Factory.

“Having demonstrated vision, innovation, and skill in her previous roles, she is poised to offer her expertise as the Academy Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory,” the statement said.

Atinuke’s journey to her present position as MTF West Africa Academy Director is distinguished by hard work, dedication and numerous key achievements.

Atinuke joined Mnet (Africa Magic) in 2014 as the Head of Channel for Africa Magic Entertainment (now Africa Magic Showcase). In 2015, after she was appointed Head of Channels for Africa Magic Urban, she led the team to launch Africa Magic Igbo Channel on DStv and transformed Africa Magic Urban from a movie-only platform to one offering general entertainment.

In 2018, the Africa Magic Epic channel was added to her portfolio of channels, and she drove the content acquisition strategy for the four channels. In partnership with different production teams, she ensured that all large formats contents like Big Brother, Nigeria Idol, AMVCA, and The Voice were strategically positioned within the channels.

Atinuke Babatunde is passionate about mentoring and coaching with a bias towards young adults and women. She is a Cherie Blair Foundation for Women Mentor alumni and has mentored in Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ). She is also an Adjunct lecturer at the Lagos Business School (Pan Atlantic University).

She holds an MSc degree from the University of Lagos and an MBA from the Lagos Business School where she graduated with distinctions in Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and Strategy.

She also holds a post-graduate certificate in Business Research and is currently pursuing a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration (DBA) at the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University in the UK.

She is an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, and a member of the British Academy of Management

