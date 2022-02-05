BNShareYourHustle: Zi by Kharis creates versatile, well-tailored, vibrant & bold bespoke outfits for modern women

Hey BellaNaijarians!

We officially returned with our monthly friendly competition, where you, the BN community, nominate your favourite small-scale business and the highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

The winning business becomes our #BNShareYourHustle feature of the month.

For this month, after a thorough check, the winner is Zi by Kharis | @zi_by_kharis ***

Zi by Kharis is a forward-thinking women’s clothing brand that creates versatile outfits for modern women.

Their one-of-a-kind, well-tailored, vibrant and bold ready-to-wear collections and bespoke designs inspire every woman to possess and express her personal style. They provide exquisite, classic apparel designs with exceptional customer service at reasonable costs without sacrificing high quality.

Zi by Kharis is a clothing brand for the authentic woman that is always evolving.

You can reach them on:

Instagram: @zi_by_kharis

Facebook: @zi by kharis

Whatsapp: 08167623170