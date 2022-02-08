With its first Co-working Space, Dreams From The Slum is Making Work Easier for Ajegunle Residents

The present Ajegunle residents are known for their struggle to earn a living and also fend for themselves, but are limited to some environmental challenges such as a conducive space and access to equipment for artisans, which is a means of earning a living. That is why the Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative set up the first co-working hub in Ajegunle to create an enabling working environment for artisans and other entrepreneurs.

Dreams From The Slum empowerment initiative, founded in 2013, is dedicated to making the dreams of vulnerable people living in remote and desolate communities a reality through a three-pronged approach of education, empowerment, and mentorship, with the vision of developing the mentality of people living in slums by giving them the resolve to be more. Since its inception, over 15,000 people have benefited from this initiative, while several women have been given seed capital to start up or continue their small businesses, which empower them to take care of their families.

Dreams From The Slum maintains an organic structure, that is, a relatively informal organization with a non-hierarchical, flat structure where the emphasis is on horizontal processes, the elimination of boundaries between functions, teamwork, and flexible roles. The management team comprises the executive director, the human resource manager, the operations manager, the fundraising director, the program manager, the business consultant, and the content manager. In addition, the organization works with a total of 30 volunteers assigned as committee members on several projects.

Beyond the founder, Isaac Success Omoyele, a social activist and child advocate, the organization is governed by a reputable board of trustees, which includes: Orode Meyiwa Uduaghan (Board Chairperson), Barrister Taiwo Akinlami (Board Member), and Okechi Onyinyechi Catherine (Board Member). Tolulope Olalekan (Sweden), Ikechukwu Nwosu (Nigeria), Emma Kelly (United Kingdom), Victoria Oladinni (United Kingdom), Onye Ubanatu (Nigeria), Oyinkan Solanke (Dublin, Ireland), Jennifer Ihuoma (Atlanta, Georgia), and Ayara Pommels (Atlanta, Georgia) are members of the advisory.

The Need for a Co-Working Hub in Ajegunle

It is common knowledge that Ajegunle (popularly described as a jungle city) has major slum areas located in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos with an enterprising populace. Although dominated by poor immigrants and characterized by the informal activities that are uniquely associated with low-income groups, this has attracted a wide range of enterprise training to some communities within Ajegunle. The result of this is that many individuals in such communities are unable to get a conducive work environment with a dedicated desk, while others have not been able to learn a decent skill or get the tools needed to work after learning a skill, which is why they are exposed to intense hardship and sometimes crimes that jeopardize their future.

Therefore, it becomes imperative to set up a system that would create an enabling environment to empower those who are out of a job through skill acquisition, creating dedicated desks for freelancers and other entrepreneurs, and providing equipped workspace for artisans.

Solution

A facility that serves as a co-working hub and a skill acquisition centre. The facility is split into two different sections. The co-working space and the skill acquisition centre.

co-working space

These workspaces offer a suite of office-like amenities such as hot desks, private meeting rooms, kitchens, coffee and more. It will offer the Ajegunle community occupants, who are typically freelancers, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small teams who want to take advantage of flexible space.

Skill Acquisition Center

Training the Ajegunle residents in these skills will give them additional ways to venture into various skill-based businesses. The equipment, tutors, and the environment we have created will help them stay focused and motivated.

In all the skills listed below, the tutors are all experts in their field and are capable of training and mentoring the students through their training period.

What the Hub Hopes to Achieve

The Ajegunle co-working hub will create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs in Ajegunle who are either in the ideation stage, execution or scaling of their businesses. While others who are out of work will learn a skill, and those who have skills will have access to equipment, etc.

The success of this project will not only improve the living income of the beneficiaries but also the literacy level and skills of the residents of Ajegunle.

This will provide a safe environment for freelancers and entrepreneurs to complete their work and improve their skills by practising while working on projects.

The community will grow in various aspects where youth can positively contribute to the development.

