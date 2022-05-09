Connect with us

Events Scoop Style

Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain & Felix Asuquo Won the 'Design For The Stars' Competition at the First-Ever AMVCA Runway Show

Events Promotions

LIT! That's How to Describe the Cinco de Mayo Party hosted by Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila | Get the Scoop

Events

Lagos Talks is set to hold Town Hall Meeting- ‘Conversations on Democracy’ | May 12th

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Tasha Smith, Bayo Akinfemi & A Few Hollywood Stars Will Attend the #AMVCA8

Events

See all the Exquisite Photos from AMVCA Opening Gala with Amstel Malta Showcasing Afrocentric Style and Finesse

Events

See Highlights from the Anti-Bullying Sensitization Campaign by Greenwood House School

Events Inspired

Microsoft Africa Development Center (ADC) West Africa inspire Schoolgirls on the International Girls in ICT Day 2022

Events

The Segilola Gold Project celebrated IWD 2022 by Challenging Girls to Pursue Careers in STEM

Events

Mouka Rewards Consumers with exciting Premium Gifts in its Easter and Eid Campaigns

Events News

BellaNaija collaborates with USAID and RISE Project to Support Women With Dignity Kits in Adamawa

Events

Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain & Felix Asuquo Won the ‘Design For The Stars’ Competition at the First-Ever AMVCA Runway Show

Published

2 hours ago

 on

At the first-ever Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) runway show, which took place at The Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on Sunday, May 8, 2022, Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo, and Sophie Chamberlain won the Design For The Stars competition.

The young, up-and-coming designers who were chosen from hundreds of contestants have been working hard for the past two weeks to make the unique collections they showed at the runway show. They were mentored by some of Nigeria’s most prominent designers, including Lanre Da Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo of ATAFO, and Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture.

Sophie Chamberlain

Amy Aghomi, Azeezat Alawusa, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Obinna Omeruo, Omowunmi Pillot, Oseluese Okpamen, and Sophie Chamberlain were among the nine finalists who showcased their one-of-a-kind fashion pieces. Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo, and Sophie Chamberlain, on the other hand, walked away with N5 million each after garnering the majority of votes from the event’s audience and judges, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Denola Grey, Idia Aisien, and Stephanie Coker.

Felix Asuquo

As part of their showcase, the finalists also exhibited a Pepsi Street Style collection. Pepsi, the AMVCAs’ main sponsor, gave the winners, Obinna Omeruo and Sophie Chamberlain, N1 million each, increasing their total grand prize to N6 million.

Another highlight of the event was when the Lush Hair models went down the runway with their unique and show-stopping hairstyles. Award-winning Afropop singer, Yemi Alade and media personality, Denrele Edun who are both Lush Hair ambassadors, both made a special appearance on the runway with their daring hairstyles and poses.

Obinna Omeruo

Styl Plus, an R&B pop group, and Ajebo Hustlers, an urban Afropop duo, also performed for the guests.

The AMVCA Runway Show is the second event in the eight-day schedule for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. On Monday, May 9th, there will be movie screenings and panel discussions by students from the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. On Tuesday, May 10th, Africa Magic will also welcome industry stakeholders for a special Content Market Workshop. A Digital Content Creators’ Brunch will be held on Wednesday, May 11th, to highlight the growing popularity of online content creators. On Thursday, May 12th, there will be a pan-African food festival and cultural day, and on Friday, May 13th, there will be a special gala for nominees.

The glamorous awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

The Art Markets in Abuja are a Trip Through Space, Time & Identity

Mfonobong Inyang: The Dangerous Dance Between Bad Public Policies and Private Business Models

Comet Nwosu: Is Our Resistance to Pain and Suffering the Reason We Are Stuck?

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Reflections From a Decade In Marriage
css.php