Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain & Felix Asuquo Won the ‘Design For The Stars’ Competition at the First-Ever AMVCA Runway Show

At the first-ever Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) runway show, which took place at The Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos on Sunday, May 8, 2022, Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo, and Sophie Chamberlain won the Design For The Stars competition.

The young, up-and-coming designers who were chosen from hundreds of contestants have been working hard for the past two weeks to make the unique collections they showed at the runway show. They were mentored by some of Nigeria’s most prominent designers, including Lanre Da Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo of ATAFO, and Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture.

Amy Aghomi, Azeezat Alawusa, Ezioghene Egbelefiyo, Felix Asuquo, Ikechukwu Nwosu, Obinna Omeruo, Omowunmi Pillot, Oseluese Okpamen, and Sophie Chamberlain were among the nine finalists who showcased their one-of-a-kind fashion pieces. Obinna Omeruo, Felix Asuquo, and Sophie Chamberlain, on the other hand, walked away with N5 million each after garnering the majority of votes from the event’s audience and judges, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Denola Grey, Idia Aisien, and Stephanie Coker.

As part of their showcase, the finalists also exhibited a Pepsi Street Style collection. Pepsi, the AMVCAs’ main sponsor, gave the winners, Obinna Omeruo and Sophie Chamberlain, N1 million each, increasing their total grand prize to N6 million.

Another highlight of the event was when the Lush Hair models went down the runway with their unique and show-stopping hairstyles. Award-winning Afropop singer, Yemi Alade and media personality, Denrele Edun who are both Lush Hair ambassadors, both made a special appearance on the runway with their daring hairstyles and poses.

Styl Plus, an R&B pop group, and Ajebo Hustlers, an urban Afropop duo, also performed for the guests.

The AMVCA Runway Show is the second event in the eight-day schedule for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. On Monday, May 9th, there will be movie screenings and panel discussions by students from the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. On Tuesday, May 10th, Africa Magic will also welcome industry stakeholders for a special Content Market Workshop. A Digital Content Creators’ Brunch will be held on Wednesday, May 11th, to highlight the growing popularity of online content creators. On Thursday, May 12th, there will be a pan-African food festival and cultural day, and on Friday, May 13th, there will be a special gala for nominees.

The glamorous awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.