#AMVCA8 Runway Show: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Noble Igwe & Stan Nze made a Case for Edgy Menswear on the Red Carpet

Obinna Omeruo, Sophie Chamberlain & Felix Asuquo Won the 'Design For The Stars' Competition at the First-Ever AMVCA Runway Show

All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At The #AMVCA8 Runway Fashion Event

Osas Ighodaro's Sizzling Ensemble to the #AMVCA8 Opening Night Gala is One for the Books

7 Looks from the "Blood Sisters" Premiere our #BellaStylistas Can't Stop Talking About

Bold Orange is the Colour Code this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 190

ICYMI: Ibrahim Kamara is Off-White's Newly Appointed Art and Image Director

We Are Crushing Hard on Ini Dima-Okojie’s Red Look to The “Blood Sisters” Premiere

WATCH: This is How Regé-Jean Page Got Ready for the 2022 Met Gala, Courtesy Vogue

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo shared the Inspiration behind her Gorgeous Met Gala Look with Vogue

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice awards kicked off this past weekend for the eighth edition, and we could not be more pumped! From the opening night gala to yesterday’s AMVCA debut runway show, magical style and fashion moments were made by your fave fashionistas and #BellaStyistas.

What grasped our attention at the runway event were the men that put a refreshing spin on men’s fashion. From bold coloured suits to chic short shorts and fringed ensembles, let us get into Ebuka Obi-UchenduNoble Igwe, and Stan Nze‘s looks to the AMVCA runway show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Ebuka opted for a modern blood-orange suit by Korede Jameselevating the looks with a pristine white tee, a striking pair of dark sunnies, and chunky-soled sneakers. The BBNaija host then turned up the edge with black earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

Men’s fashion maven Noble Igwe made a riveting appearance in a dapper yet edgy ensemble. He donned a brown blazer adorned with multi-coloured pockets, pink graphic shorts, his signature brown hats, a pair of electric pink loafers and sunglasses. Talk about putting your stamp on fashion with class.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Nollywood actor Stan Nze wore a stunning all-black fringed ensemble by P-Aries clothing to the runway show. Stan topped the look with a tasteful mustard hat, an ornamental necklace with a fusion of colours, a chic black purse in hand and a pair of striking black boots. We really can not fault this look.

Credits
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Ensemble: @korede.james
Photography: @theoladay0

Noble Igwe
Styling: @noble_igwe
Video: @bellanaijastyle

Stan Nze

Ensemble: @p_ariesclothing
Photography: @somtoeze

