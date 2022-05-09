AMVCA8 Runway Show: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Noble Igwe & Stan Nze made a Case for Edgy Menswear on the Red Carpet

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice awards kicked off this past weekend for the eighth edition, and we could not be more pumped! From the opening night gala to yesterday’s AMVCA debut runway show, magical style and fashion moments were made by your fave fashionistas and #BellaStyistas.

What grasped our attention at the runway event were the men that put a refreshing spin on men’s fashion. From bold coloured suits to chic short shorts and fringed ensembles, let us get into Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Noble Igwe, and Stan Nze‘s looks to the AMVCA runway show.

Ebuka opted for a modern blood-orange suit by Korede James, elevating the looks with a pristine white tee, a striking pair of dark sunnies, and chunky-soled sneakers. The BBNaija host then turned up the edge with black earrings.

Men’s fashion maven Noble Igwe made a riveting appearance in a dapper yet edgy ensemble. He donned a brown blazer adorned with multi-coloured pockets, pink graphic shorts, his signature brown hats, a pair of electric pink loafers and sunglasses. Talk about putting your stamp on fashion with class.

Nollywood actor Stan Nze wore a stunning all-black fringed ensemble by P-Aries clothing to the runway show. Stan topped the look with a tasteful mustard hat, an ornamental necklace with a fusion of colours, a chic black purse in hand and a pair of striking black boots. We really can not fault this look.

