All The Must-See Red Carpet Looks From Your Favourite Stars At The #AMVCA8 Runway Fashion Event

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards began its activities for this eighth edition in grand style. From an exclusive opening night gala to the first major event of the season “The Design For The Stars” Runway competition – this 2022 AMVCAs may just be the most exciting edition yet.

At a star-studded location in Victoria Island, Lagos – the AMVCAs team hosted leading style stars, celebrities and more for a night of fashion as 9 designers competed with beautiful designs for a grand finalists’ prize of N6 million. With a couple of thigh-high slits, ruffles and tuxedoes, some of the biggest names in the Nigerian fashion industry gathered together for yet another celebration of creativity and talent. The stars who graced the carpet included Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Tsakute Ladi Jonah, Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga-Ilori, Idia Aisien, Tosin Ogundadegbe, Adunni Ade, Juliet Ibrahim, Dénola Grey, Noble Igwe, Nancy Isime among others.

These are all the fab looks from the #AMVCA8 “Design For The Stars” red carpet.

 Keep up with our #AMVCA8 updates on @bellanaijastyle and www.bellanaijastyle.com

Photo Credit: Insignia Media

