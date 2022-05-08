Connect with us

Osas Ighodaro's Sizzling Ensemble to the #AMVCA8 Opening Night Gala is One for the Books

7 Looks from the "Blood Sisters" Premiere our #BellaStylistas Can't Stop Talking About

Bold Orange is the Colour Code this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 190

ICYMI: Ibrahim Kamara is Off-White's Newly Appointed Art and Image Director

We Are Crushing Hard on Ini Dima-Okojie's Red Look to The "Blood Sisters" Premiere

WATCH: This is How Regé-Jean Page Got Ready for the 2022 Met Gala, Courtesy Vogue

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo shared the Inspiration behind her Gorgeous Met Gala Look with Vogue

WATCH: Vogue's BTS of Cardi B's Golden Met Gala Dress

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 407

Adut Akech's Striking #MetGala2022 Look Is One For The Books!

Osas Ighodaro’s Sizzling Ensemble to the #AMVCA8 Opening Night Gala is One for the Books

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Osas Ighodaro is one #BellaStylista that never falls off our radar because of her unmissable fashion moments. The actress and humanitarian made an enviable appearance in a shimmery blue Toju Foyeh dress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Opening Night Gala.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

With a plunging neckline, snatched waist, and a thigh-high slit, it is impossible for this style star to miss, as she pairs her dress with a pair of floral shaped bejewelled earrings and other minimal accessories.

Her makeup glam could not be more perfect, featuring buttery nude tones, sultry lips and arched brows with a gorgeous dewy finish.

Credits

Dress: @tojufoyeh
Photography: @sclusive_entertainment
Makeup: @blendmakeoverr
Hair: @ivys_place_

