Osas Ighodaro’s Sizzling Ensemble to the #AMVCA8 Opening Night Gala is One for the Books

Osas Ighodaro is one #BellaStylista that never falls off our radar because of her unmissable fashion moments. The actress and humanitarian made an enviable appearance in a shimmery blue Toju Foyeh dress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Opening Night Gala.

With a plunging neckline, snatched waist, and a thigh-high slit, it is impossible for this style star to miss, as she pairs her dress with a pair of floral shaped bejewelled earrings and other minimal accessories.

Her makeup glam could not be more perfect, featuring buttery nude tones, sultry lips and arched brows with a gorgeous dewy finish.

Credits

Dress: @tojufoyeh

Photography: @sclusive_entertainment

Makeup: @blendmakeoverr

Hair: @ivys_place_