7 Looks from the “Blood Sisters” Premiere our #BellaStylistas Can’t Stop Talking About

Published

3 hours ago

 on

EbonyLife Studio and Netflix‘s highly-anticipated original series Blood Sisters commemorated its world premiere at the EbonyLife Place in Lagos. The exciting series will be available globally and exclusively on Netflix on May 5, 2022.

Our fave #Bellastylistas of course, showed up dressed in ravishing red looks in line with the theme ‘Red and Fugitive’. From gorgeous fits to riveting interpretations of the theme, scroll below to see all the fabulous fashion moments that make up our best-dressed list from the premiere.

Ini Dima-Okojie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

in @derinfabikunco

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

in @ericamoorebrand

Nancy Isime

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

in @medlincouturecollection

Mimi Onalaja

in @julyetpeters

Sharon Ooja Egwurube

in @aiaibyaisha

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

in @theglammaniac_style

Funke Akindele Bello

Who nailed the “Red and Fugitive” theme at the premiere?

