Lagos Talks is set to hold Town Hall Meeting- ‘Conversations on Democracy’ | May 12th

Lagos Talks is leading the conversations on governance and democracy on May 12th with a Town Hall.

The station of over 17 million listeners will be hosting a series of town hall meetings with local government officials and other political leaders at the grassroots to address issues within one local government area at a time.

The first edition of the scheduled meeting, which will be held at Muson Center, Lagos is themed “Closing the Gap between the governed and the Government” with Sub-theme “Violence. Youth engagement. Revenue generation. Law and order“.

Invited speakers that will be participating in the town hall meetings are:

● Hon. Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu, member Lagos State House of Assembly, Eti-Osa constituency

● Hon. Fuad Atanda-Lawal, Chairman, Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area

● Kunle Lawal – Executive Director, Electoral College, Nigeria and Country Rep.

In an effort to assess the performance of local governments in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy, the broadcast station is reminding political stakeholders of the sacred duties they are tasked to perform by the Constitution on behalf of the citizens.

Through this gathering, political leaders will get an unbiased and mutually beneficial platform where they can give account of their stewardship, while community members engage them in a question-and-answer session.

According to the Program Director, Lagos Talks, Ifunanya (Ify) Igwe,

“The Town Hall Meetings are also designed to support both government and citizens in building a new Nigeria and bridge the gap between the people and politicians. The topics discussed will vary as they will address burning issues within each local government area”.

Ifunanya Igwe, Programme Director, Lagos Talks

Igwe was recently appointed the Programme Director to oversee the entire operations of the radio station. She is a highly celebrated radio and television presenter, voice over artiste and compère popularly known for hosting “The Midday Show With Ify” on Lagos Talks. As a visionary, Ify plans to make Lagos Talks a household name known for bringing the world to the doorsteps of the audience through exceptional and unparalleled content, which will define the new sound of radio.

The town hall meetings are a significant milestone for the radio brand and Ms. Igwe says

“the subject of discussion is key to the sustainability plan of the nation and one we cannot do without in a democratic setting”.

She further stated that good governance entails efficiency, accountability, equitability, inclusivity, responsiveness and political leaders are saddled with the responsibility of producing a leadership that should empower and inspire. With this movement, Lagos Talks is optimistic that this experience will inspire a wide variety of stakeholders, particularly students from various learning institutions, as they become more critically aware of their roles in shaping and building the civil society of the future.

Others who will be in attendance are residents of specific local government areas, members of civil society organizations and representatives of the radio station and the Media.

This event is FREE but registration is required. Call Lagos Talks on 0809 2222 913 or send an email with your name, age and profession to [email protected] to reserve your seat.

