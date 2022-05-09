LIT! That’s How to Describe the Cinco de Mayo Party hosted by Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila | Get the Scoop

Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila, the super-premium tequila, led to the raising of glasses in celebration of Cinco de Mayo in Lagos, bringing an exciting way to enjoy tequila to its Nigerian Family.

Volcan de mi Tierra lives to create shared, exciting and new experiences and no Cinco de Mayo party is complete without Volcan shots and cocktails shared with friends. The Cinco De Mayo party which was hosted at Zenbah and SiP, was attended by tequila lovers and drink enthusiasts who enjoyed curated moments of body art painting, sharing shots and high energy music.

The fiesta brought great vibes and these photos are proof.

#volcantequilalagos









Sponsored Content