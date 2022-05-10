Here is how Your Faves Turned Up for Bovi’s Whisky Party hosted by Mr. Dowells

Connect with us

Easter Monday, 18th April was a night of unadulterated fun as Mr.Dowell’s hosted Bovi Ugboma’s closest buddies at a Whisky Party. In attendance were some of Nigeria’s most prominent personalities and content creators including Nancy Isime, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Sharon Ooja, AY, and Denrele Edun who spent an evening partying alongside Mr. Dowell’s and its latest brand influencer, Bovi, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island.
The venue was packed and brimming with energy as guests enjoyed delicious servings of food and palate tingling Mr. Dowell’s cocktail options while they rollicked to the electrifying sounds of top musical acts like DJ Consequence and Ms.DSF.
The evening was proof that fun moments with friends are all the better with Mr.Dowell’s, the spirit of true friendship, as guests hugged, high-fived, and bonded over games of billiards and blackjack. Mr. Dowell’s also allowed guests to win exciting prizes including two iPhone 12 phones, Apple AirPods Pro, Smart Watches, Bluetooth speakers, etc, as well as capture newly formed friendship moments at the custom photobooth.
The evening reached its highest point when Bovi unveiled two surprise acts, chart-topping afrobeat artists, Buju and Ladipoe, whose performances kept party-goers on their feet. Follow @mrdowellsng on Instagram to keep up with some of the highlights from Bovi’s Whisky Party with Mr.Dowell’s
Drink Responsibly 18+

 

