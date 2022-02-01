Connect with us

Career Inspired

AltSchool Raises $1m Pre-Seed Funding to Grow Tech Talent in Africa

Career Nollywood

"Who Better To Cast The Female Gaze On Our Stories Than A Woman" — Bunmi Ajakaiye on Re-Writing the Status Quo with Her Movies

Career Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Passing A Family Business To The Next Generation

Career Promotions

Do You have a Dream to Shape the Future of Film & TV making? Register for the Ebonylife Creative Academy Courses

Career Inspired Music Scoop

Tems, Burna Boy, Abasi Ene-Obong named in Avance Media's 100 Most Influential Young Africans List for 2021

Career Inspired

Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Nneka Mobisson & Lorna Rutto... Meet the Impact Awardees of the Cartier Women's Initiative

BN TV Career

Learn a Thing or Two About Stocks with Yanmo Omorogbe on Arese Ugwu's "Smart Money Tribe Podcast"

BN TV Career

Aisha Owolabi shares advice on how to take your career international in this interview with Peace Itimi

BN TV Career

Tomie Balogun talks financial literacy & investment on "The Smart Money Tribe Podcast" with Arese Ugwu

Career Features

Yewande Jinadu: What To Do When You Are Unhappy With Your Job

Career

AltSchool Raises $1m Pre-Seed Funding to Grow Tech Talent in Africa

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Adewale Yusuf, Falz, and Akintunde Sultan

AltSchool Africa, the Nigerian company focusing on training people to become junior to mid-level software engineers, has just announced that it has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding to scale its work across the continent, TechCrunch reports.

The company, founded by Adewale Yusuf, Akintunde Sultan, and Opeyemi Awoyemi last October, has received funding to sponsor students through the program, from tech and music stars, including Flutterwave Co-Founder & CEO, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola; Paystack Co-Founder & CEO Shola Akinlade; and music stars Falz and Ajebutter22.

The VCs in this round, according to TechCrunch, include Voltron Capital, Nestcoin, Pledges and Odba VC.

The AltSchool Africa journey began in 2020, when Yusuf tried to set up a physical campus where he and his team would train software engineers. They met with authorities at Obafemi Awolowo University, but the idea never materialised.

The team then focused on its company TalentQL, whose product Pipeline helped train mid-level engineers, turning them into senior engineers and placing them in international companies.

The team eventually decided to pivot to a remote-centric approach as opposed to a physical one to make its previous idea work. And that was how AltSchool Africa was born.

“Our Mission is to help you get started on the career you want. Whether you are fresh out of high school, seeking extra education, or want to transition to a career in tech, We will give you the skills and insight to achieve the success you desire,” the company says in its website.

According to Yusuf: “You might need a BSc if you want to be a doctor or nurse and some of these other skills. But when it comes to being a software engineer or digital skills, you really don’t.

“We need to find a shortcut for people, whereby they will be able to make money and provide for their family and add value to the economy. That’s one of the reasons we launched AltSchool because if a lot of people can have marketable skills, then I think we can solve a massive problem in the market.”

AltSchool Africa has received 8,000 applications for its software engineering program, starting in April 2022, from 19 countries (including 5 from outside Africa).

AltSchool Africa will use the investment to develop its curriculum, tech infrastructure, and a community concept for students to learn and network offline.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Danger of Constantly Complaining

Be Transformed With The Catalyst: Determining What You Really Want in Life

Money Matters with Nimi: Passing A Family Business To The Next Generation

Esther Okunlola: “Happiness Ever After” is Taking Us On a Journey in Search of Happiness

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Can I Overcome My Personal Challenges?
css.php