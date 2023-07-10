How To Flex With Your Girlfriend: Check Out This Vlog From Eki Ogunbor & Nicole Chikwe

Connect with us

Hey Bellastylistas,

The essence of great friendships cannot be overemphasized and it is so important to spend quality time with friends who make life golden. When was the last time you had a one-on-one hang-out with your friend?

Digital creators Eki Ogunbor and Nicole Chikwe vlogged their afternoon tea experience at The Art Hotel in Lagos Nigeria. Hit the ▶ button below for some inspiration for your next outing with that good friend:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eki | Fashion & Beauty (@ekiogunbor)

@ekiogunbor

@nicolechikwe

