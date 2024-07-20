Connect with us

Promotions

"I Rise, We Rise": Chivas Regal's New Campaign Featuring BNXN, TG Omori, and Sore Adebisi

Events Promotions Style

Ugochi Iwuaba Unveils Debut Ready-to-Wear Collection at Runway 40 Fashion Gala

Events Promotions

TECNO Champions Youth Talent with Lagos Pitch Revamp Project

Movies & TV Promotions

Watch 'Shopaholic' Episode 3 – KieKie’s Best African Fabric Haul at Patrick Ayanski

Culture Promotions

Bankers' Committee Brings New Look to National Theatre, Reigniting National Pride

Events Promotions

From Idea to Innovation: Discover The Growth Story of Infinix Nigeria

Events Music News Promotions

Lord’s London Dry Gin x TRACE Live: An Evening of Young Jonn’s Hits and Memorable Sips

Music News Promotions

JudiKay Unveils "Dance Anyhow": A Gospel Anthem for Every Season

Events News Promotions

K-Pop Fans Rejoice as LG Grand Finale Delivers Thrills, Spills, and Big Wins

Events Promotions

From Talent to Triumph: TECNO Celebrates Nigerian Idol Winner, Chima Udoye!

Promotions

“I Rise, We Rise”: Chivas Regal’s New Campaign Featuring BNXN, TG Omori, and Sore Adebisi

By Chivas Regal
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chivas Regal, a world-leading Scotch whisky brand, proudly announces the launch of its transformative “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, celebrating the power of collaboration and creativity. This campaign underscores Chivas Regal’s commitment to championing the journey of talents and positioning itself as the brand for those who embody the spirit of collective success.

At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is Nigerian artist BNXN, formerly known as Buju, whose distinctive voice and energetic performances epitomize resilience and the spirit of rising above challenges. BNXN’s journey from emerging talent to global sensation resonates deeply with Chivas Regal’s philosophy of shared success.

Joining BNXN in this visionary endeavour are his longstanding collaborators, TG Omori and Sore Adebisi. TG Omori, celebrated as one of Nigeria’s leading music video directors, brings his insight and journey to the campaign. His groundbreaking visual storytelling has set new standards in the industry, capturing the essence of BNXN’s music and amplifying its impact.

Sore Adebisi, Creative Director, Creative Entrepreneur, and Co-founder of @headsbybnxn, has been instrumental in shaping BNXN’s distinctive brand and visual narrative. His creative direction adds depth and authenticity to the campaign, highlighting the transformative impact of mentorship within the creative industry.

The “I Rise, We Rise” campaign is a testament to the collective journey of creativity, emphasizing community, mentorship, and the shared determination to overcome obstacles. As part of the campaign, BNXN will lead a series of insightful discussions alongside TG Omori and Sore Adebisi, exploring the challenges and opportunities facing the next generation of creatives.

Processed with VSCO with 6 preset

These three episodes will delve into their collaborative process, offering invaluable insights and inspiration for aspiring talents. Additionally, they will discuss the future of the creative industry, highlighting emerging trends and innovations that will shape the next wave of artistic expression.

Michael Ehindero, Managing Director for Pernod Ricard Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, stating:

At Chivas Regal, we believe in the power of collaboration and mutual support in achieving greatness. The ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign celebrates the spirit of creativity and resilience, exemplified by BNXN, TG Omori, and Sore Adebisi.

Their collaboration embodies our brand’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a community where every individual can thrive.

The campaign will also feature interactive events, workshops, and digital initiatives designed to inspire and empower aspiring creatives. These efforts underscore Chivas Regal’s dedication to cultivating the next generation of artistic visionaries and fostering a global network of support and inspiration.

The “I Rise, We Rise” campaign will be showcased across various platforms, including digital and social media channels, ensuring its message of empowerment and collaboration reaches a diverse global audience. Through this initiative, Chivas Regal reaffirms its role as a catalyst for creative excellence and a champion of collective success.

For more information on the “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, please visit Chivas Regal’s official website or follow us on social media @ChivasRegal.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php