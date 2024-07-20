“I Rise, We Rise”: Chivas Regal’s New Campaign Featuring BNXN, TG Omori, and Sore Adebisi

Chivas Regal, a world-leading Scotch whisky brand, proudly announces the launch of its transformative “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, celebrating the power of collaboration and creativity. This campaign underscores Chivas Regal’s commitment to championing the journey of talents and positioning itself as the brand for those who embody the spirit of collective success.

At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is Nigerian artist BNXN, formerly known as Buju, whose distinctive voice and energetic performances epitomize resilience and the spirit of rising above challenges. BNXN’s journey from emerging talent to global sensation resonates deeply with Chivas Regal’s philosophy of shared success.



Joining BNXN in this visionary endeavour are his longstanding collaborators, TG Omori and Sore Adebisi. TG Omori, celebrated as one of Nigeria’s leading music video directors, brings his insight and journey to the campaign. His groundbreaking visual storytelling has set new standards in the industry, capturing the essence of BNXN’s music and amplifying its impact.

Sore Adebisi, Creative Director, Creative Entrepreneur, and Co-founder of @headsbybnxn, has been instrumental in shaping BNXN’s distinctive brand and visual narrative. His creative direction adds depth and authenticity to the campaign, highlighting the transformative impact of mentorship within the creative industry.

The “I Rise, We Rise” campaign is a testament to the collective journey of creativity, emphasizing community, mentorship, and the shared determination to overcome obstacles. As part of the campaign, BNXN will lead a series of insightful discussions alongside TG Omori and Sore Adebisi, exploring the challenges and opportunities facing the next generation of creatives.

These three episodes will delve into their collaborative process, offering invaluable insights and inspiration for aspiring talents. Additionally, they will discuss the future of the creative industry, highlighting emerging trends and innovations that will shape the next wave of artistic expression.

Michael Ehindero, Managing Director for Pernod Ricard Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign, stating:

At Chivas Regal, we believe in the power of collaboration and mutual support in achieving greatness. The ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign celebrates the spirit of creativity and resilience, exemplified by BNXN, TG Omori, and Sore Adebisi. Their collaboration embodies our brand’s commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a community where every individual can thrive.

The campaign will also feature interactive events, workshops, and digital initiatives designed to inspire and empower aspiring creatives. These efforts underscore Chivas Regal’s dedication to cultivating the next generation of artistic visionaries and fostering a global network of support and inspiration.

The “I Rise, We Rise” campaign will be showcased across various platforms, including digital and social media channels, ensuring its message of empowerment and collaboration reaches a diverse global audience. Through this initiative, Chivas Regal reaffirms its role as a catalyst for creative excellence and a champion of collective success.

