The Inaugural Golden Penny Soup Festival: A Celebration of Food, Fun, and Unforgettable Family Moments

The first-ever Golden Penny Soup Festival powered by Golden Penny Semovita was held at Muri Okunola Park on October 7th and 8th, with almost 10,000 attendees. The event featured various activities for all ages, including food, games, a photo booth, VR games, a cooking competition, an eating competition, a treasure hunt, and masterclasses by renowned chefs. The Kids’ arena was not left out, offering fun activities like sip n paint, face painting, bouncing castles, and snacks.

Hosted by KieKie and Igosave, the festival featured musical performances by Falz, Vibe 6, Alternate Sounds, and Teni, the entertainer. Attendees indulged in a wide array of sumptuous soups that spanned the spectrum of flavours and textures. Delectable soups across all ethnicities were sampled and paired with every “soups first choice” Semovita.

Lucky winners walked away with cash gifts and fantastic prizes, including refrigerators, electric ovens, microwaves, generators, Android phones, and power banks.

The event saw collaborations from amazing partners, including Bolt, Imperial Blue, Ballentine, and Pepsi. The inaugural Golden Penny Soup Festival was a weekend to remember as it celebrated flavours, music, and unforgettable moments, leaving all eagerly awaiting the next serving.

Soup lovers, mark your calendars – the Golden Penny Soup Festival is here to stay. For more information, follow their social media pages @goldenpennysemovita on Facebook and @gpennyswallow on Instagram and Twitter.

