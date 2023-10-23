Get Ready to Shop in Style: MAC Cosmetics Unveils Gondolas for Lagos Makeup Lovers

MAC Cosmetics is proud to announce a significant enhancement to the shopping experience for makeup enthusiasts in Lagos. The brand has introduced gondolas at multiple Essenza Store locations in Lagos, providing a convenient and immersive space for customers to explore and shop for MAC products.

The unveiling of the Gondolas took place on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Essenza Store in Greenville Plaza, Adeola Odeku, Lagos. The launch marks a step forward in the collaboration between MAC Cosmetics and Essenza, creating an exciting opportunity for beauty enthusiasts in Lagos.

The opening event commenced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the launch of the Gondolas and the beginning of a new era in shopping for MAC products in Lagos. The event saw the presence of Enioluwa, the brand’s go-to influencer. Bolaji Kasumu, the general manager of Essenza, a vital partner in this venture, was also present, alongside Damilola Lawal, the retail operations manager (West Africa) for MAC Cosmetics.

The new gondolas will be featured in Essenza stores across Lagos, including, but not limited to, the following locations:

Greenville Plaza, Adeola Odeku, VI

Leisure Mall, Surulere

Greenville Plaza, Circle Mall, Lekki

Novare Mall, Sangotedo

Atlantic Mall, Chevron.

The Gondolas at various Essenza Store locations in Lagos will offer customers a unique and engaging way to interact with MAC products. Shoppers can explore the extensive range of MAC cosmetics and discover new favorites in a beautifully designed space that elevates the shopping experience.

Sponsored Content