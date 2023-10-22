Connect with us

#TFAA17: Tobi Bakre, Asake, Veekee James and Victor Fatanmi Among Winners at The Future Awards Africa

#TFAA17: Tobi Bakre, Asake, Veekee James and Victor Fatanmi Among Winners at The Future Awards Africa

Photo Credit: @mydadsboss for tfaafrica

Tobi Bakre, Veekee James, Victor Fatanmi, Omonhinmin Ilooise, Seyi Oluyole, and Pelumi Salako were among the winners at The Future Awards Africa 2023, which was held yesterday, October 22, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Hosted by Vee Iye and James Gardiner, 25 winners emerged at this year’s event, with trailblazers selected across their communities in categories ranging from social activism to business, and entertainment.

Photo Credit: @mydadsboss for tfaafrica

Tobi Bakre won the Prize for Acting, Veekee James won the Prize for Fashion, Victor Fatanmi won the award category for Technology, and Omonhinmin Ilooise won the award for On-Air Personality.

The Future Awards Africa is a prestigious awards ceremony that celebrates young, diverse, and innovative young Africans between the ages of 18 and 31, who are making a difference through social good, social enterprise, and creativity.

Photo Credit: @mydadsboss for tfaafrica

In addition to the winners mentioned above, other notable winners at The Future Awards Africa 2023 include:

  • Prize for Lawyers — Seyi Bioku Benjamin
  • Prize for Journalism — Pelumi Salako
  • Prize for Agriculture — Emmanuel Negedu
  • Prize for Education — Uchechi Rochas
  • Entrepreneurship — Lukman Shobowale
  • Prize for Governance — Hakeem Onasanya
  • Prize for Intraprenuership — Precious Akpan
  • Prize for Dance — Seyi Oluyole
  • Prize for Arts and Literature — Morenike Olusanya
  • Prize for Photography — Opeyemi Femi Oke
  • Prize for Film — Ife Olujuyigbe
  • Prize for Music — Asake
