First Photos: Tobi Bakre, VeeKee James & Emeka Nwagbaraocha at The Future Awards Africa | #TFAA17

The Future Awards Africa 2023 is taking place tonight at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria. Themed “Defying Odds, Inspiring Greatness,” the event celebrates inspiring young Nigerians aged 18–31 making a difference through social enterprise, social good, and creativity.

Hosting the event is none other than singer and actress Vee Iye, along with actor and TV personality James Gardiner.

As one of the most anticipated awards of the year, the Future Africa Awards red carpet is always a star-studded affair. This year was no exception, with nominees like Tobi Bakre, VeeKee James, and Ifan Michael stepping out in exquisite numbers.

Check out the first looks from the event below!

