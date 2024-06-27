Kehinde Bankole Joins the Cast of “Anna Hibiscus’ Song” as Auntie Jolie & Storyteller

Award-winning actress and producer Kehinde Bankole is bringing her talent and passion for African stories to the UK tour of “Anna Hibiscus’ Song.” The play, based on the popular children’s book, follows a young girl’s journey of self-discovery in Africa.

This is the story of a young girl named Anna Hibiscus. Anna lives in amazing Africa. Ibadan, Nigeria to be exact. Anna Hibiscus is so filled with happiness that she feels like she might float away. And the more she talks to her mother and father and grandfather and grandmother and aunties and cousins about it, the more her happiness grows! There’s only one thing to do…Sing!

Bankole, known for her roles in movies like “Sista“, “Adire“, “Blood Sisters” and “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti,” will play Auntie Jolie and Storyteller in the production. This is a new adventure for the actress who has lent her voice in Disney’s “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.”

“I’m always seeking new adventures and particularly enjoy sharing the vibrant essence of African stories,” Kehinde said. “I’m so looking forward to being part of this wonderful adaptation of a beautiful story which will capture the imagination of audiences young and old.”

The AMVCA 2024 winner joins the original cast from the 2023 production, including Malick Bojang, Althea Burey, Dorthea Darby, Julius Obende, and Saskia Rose. The play, adapted and directed by Mojisola Kareem, is a colorful and interactive experience that blends music, dance, puppetry, and traditional African storytelling.

The UK tour kicks off at Bristol Old Vic on August 28 and runs through October 13, making stops in nine cities. The production is suitable for children aged 3 and up and promises to leave audiences beaming.