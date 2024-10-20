Love Happened After Nkechi & Toye’s Cute Encounter at a House Party

When it comes to meeting your soulmate, we can never underestimate the power of love to carefully align your steps and place you in the right spot at the perfect time.

A mutual friend invited Toye to Nkechi’s house party a few years ago, and little did he know that a sweet love match would be made that night. They reconnected after the party, and it was all sparks and butterflies from there. They are now set for a lifetime of bliss and today, they are serving loads of sweetness with their pre-wedding photos! Each frame beautifully captures their chemistry and deep connection between them… we can’t get enough!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Toye:

I met Nkechi a few years ago at a house party she hosted, which I was invited to by a mutual friend. Although we didn’t start talking right away, a few weeks later we reconnected. What captivated me instantly was her sense of humour and her ability to hold meaningful, intelligent conversations. As I got to know her more, I quickly realised she was someone who knew exactly what she wanted, down to the smallest details. I was hooked.

Soon, I found myself wanting to talk to her every day. Our frequent and constant communication naturally evolved into weekly dates, and it became our thing. Over time, my love for her grew exponentially, and I knew she was the one. So, I made it official and asked her to be my girlfriend. Not long after, we both moved out of the country to the same city. From that point on, it’s been an amazing experience together. Last December, I took the next step and asked her to marry me—one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

Credits

Bride: @kechxx

Photography: @tobi.lagos

Planner: @deuseratos

Makeup: @revysbeauty

Videography: @fdomingofilms

Pink Dress: @knanfe

Golden Dress: @desireeiyamaofficial

White Dress: @niovoofficial ⁣

