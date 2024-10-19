Connect with us

Weddings

Bask in The Beauty of Love With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Feel The Magic of Love With Ihemjiere and Uche's Wedding Video

Weddings

Stephanie & Jermaine’s White-themed #BNBling in Santorini Was Magical!

Weddings

It Began With an Exciting Conversation 2 Years Ago - Enjoy Toyin & Tomi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Sweet Spot Weddings

From Love At First Sight To Love Forever! Enjoy Kristen & Darlington's Pre-wedding Shoot

Style Weddings

Bold in Blue & Pretty in Pink: Wedding Guests Slay at Peterson Okopi and Prudent Gabriel's Traditional Wedding

Weddings

A Romantic Adventure in Cancun! Enjoy Nneka & Nnamdi’s Destination Wedding Photos

Weddings

Annie and Ankuri Found Love at the Gym! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

TRAVEL Weddings

Enter The Luxurious World of Destination Weddings With BN's Osas at The Abu Dhabi Wedding Showcase!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Spice Up Your Weekend With Some Love & Beauty!

Weddings

Bask in The Beauty of Love With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

20 seconds ago

 on

Hey guys, the weekend is here! 💃🏻

It’s been another beautiful week filled with so much love, and we are super pumped about it. If you missed any of the exciting features from the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, zone, no worries at all! This weekend, we want you to bask in all the love we experienced. So, we’ve compiled a rundown of all the amazing wedding moments, heartwarming proposals, breathtaking bridal fashion, and the cutest couple shoots. Get ready to feel inspired and fall in love all over again! Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

From a House Party to a Wedding Party! Nkechi & Toye Were Meant to Be!

A Sweet Igbo-Yoruba Affair! Nkechi & Toye’s Trad Will Have You Beaming With Smiles

Idoma Meets Annang! Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson’s Trad Was all Shades of Beautiful

Chimaobi’s Sister Led Him to His Soulmate, Ibilola! #ForeverAzuonye

Alexandria & Ayobami’s Wedding at The Venetian Was Nothing Short of Magical!

Feel The Love in the Air With Jasmine & Chinedu’s Pre-wedding Photos

When Two Pilots Fall in Love – Enjoy Tekla & Adeoye’s Pre-wedding Shoot

A Romantic Helicopter Proposal! Enjoy Adetayo & Damarr’s #BNBling

Abass Asked Habiba To Marry Him 24 Hours After Their First Date!

Rep Your Culture in Elegance With This Lovely Yoruba Bridal Look!

Elevate Your Big Day Slay With This Stunning Trad Inspo

This Garden-Themed Styled Shoot Blends Timeless Love With Nature

The Luminous Collection By Esé Azénabor Will Inspire Your Big Day Shine

Show Up and Show Out on Your Big Day With This Stunning Inspo

Maintain a Flawless Glow on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

This Happy Bride’s Reaction all Through Her Big Day Would Make You Laugh

For The Love of Culture! See How Long This This Ijaw Bride Held Back Her Smile

This Romantic Cinema Proposal Will Have You Cheesing Out!

Stan Nze Surprised Okopi Peterson During His Wedding – Watch The Wholesome Reaction

These #AsoEbiBella Ladies Brought Vibes & Beauty Overdose With Their Transition Video

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php