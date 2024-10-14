Style Dominated the Red Carpet at “The Uprising: Wives On Strike” Premiere—See All the Looks

Members of the cast of “The Uprising: Wives On Strike,” produced by Omoni Oboli made a grand entrance at the film’s premiere last night, radiating elegance and poise.

Clad in flowing, coloured gowns, the cast members were a sight to behold, buzzing with excitement as they celebrated the culmination of months of hard work. Omoni Oboli, the mastermind behind the film, dazzled the crowd in custom designs by Trish O. Couture and Becca Needles and Stitches, commanding attention with her timeless grace.

Joining her in this stylish premiere were Nollywood stars Rita Dominic-Anosike, Iyabo Ojo, May Yul-Edochie, alongside BBNaija9’s Shaun Okojie. The premiere was not only a night of fashion but also a celebration of Nigerian cinema, as friends and colleagues came out to show their support for the sequel.

The Uprising: Wives On Strike” is a sequel to “Wives on Strike: The Revolution,” which followed a group of market women as they took a stand against domestic violence after one of their own was tragically beaten to death by her husband. This film, in turn, was a follow-up to the 2016 classic, “Wives On Strike.”

The new film, starring Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott, Chioma Akpotha,alongside veteran actress Hilda Dokubo, Tomiwa Tegbe, Segun Arinze, Kalu Ikeagwu, Julius Agwu, Emeka Okoye, Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga and Okey Bakassi, is set to hit cinemas on October 18th.

Scroll down to see the stunning looks from the premiere:

Omoni Oboli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Chioma Akpotha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Uche Jombo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

Iyabo Ojo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, and Chioma Akpotha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uche Jombo (@uchejombo)

Shaun Okojie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaun Okojie (@shaunokojie)

Rita Dominic-Anosike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Femi Branch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basorun Femi Branch (@chief_femibranch)

Roseline Afije (Liquorose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kiekie