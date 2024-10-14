Samson Dauda Becomes the First Nigerian to Win Mr. Olympia and People’s Champion

Samson Dauda, a Nigerian-born bodybuilder based in the United Kingdom, has emerged as the winner of the Mr. Olympia title at the 2024 Olympia Weekend grand finale, held at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, USA, this past weekend.

The Mr. Olympia title is awarded to the champion of the professional men’s bodybuilding contest in the Open Division at the annual Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend—a global competition that draws the world’s top athletes.

Samson, who competes in the IFBB Pro League’s Men’s Open Bodybuilding division, began his journey in the UK after moving there as a teenager. Initially focused on rugby, he was introduced to bodybuilding by his rugby teammates and a gym owner, Chris Jones. After being inspired by Phil Heath’s win at the 2013 Mr. Olympia, Samson shifted his focus to bodybuilding and entered his first competition in April 2014.

Over the years, Samson steadily rose through the ranks. In 2023, he claimed victory at the Arnold Classic US and placed 3rd at that year’s Mr. Olympia competition. This year, he took the ultimate prize—surpassing bodybuilding icons Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford to win Mr. Olympia 2024, along with the People’s Champion title.

His win also earned him $600,000 in prize money – the largest in Mr. Olympia history. He is also the first Nigerian to achieve this incredible feat.

Watch the winning moment below: