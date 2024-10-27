Connect with us

Events Living News Nollywood Promotions

M/Other—a New Play Opens in Lagos That Breaks the Silence on Maternal Mental Illness

Events Promotions

Don Royale Shines at Lagos Cocktail Week with Smooth, Expertly Crafted Cocktails

Events Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria Celebrates Successful Participation at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Lights, Camera…Naija! Netflix Unveils Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as Host

Events Promotions

Infinix Announces Ayra Starr as the New Face of its HOT Series

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

The Most Gorgeous Photos From the Premiere of the Smart Money Woman Season 2

Events Nollywood Scoop

First Look: The Smart Money Woman Season Two Premiere – Glamour, Style, and Star Power on the Red Carpet

Events News Promotions

Get Ready for the Dusk Till Don Experience as Don Royale Lights Up Abuja This Friday

Events Promotions

African Creativity Meets French Craft: Moët & Chandon's Champagne Day Celebration 2024

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events

M/Other—a New Play Opens in Lagos That Breaks the Silence on Maternal Mental Illness

Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

M/OTHER, a new play exploring the isolation and stigma of maternal mental illness, will premiere next Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the Afropolis Festival at the John Randle Centre in Lagos.

The performance is produced by Nigeria’s QDance Company and Dutch theatre maker Katy Streek for As Equals, CNN’s gender inequality reporting project.

The 40-minute show will combine theatre and dance and is inspired and informed by As Equals’ journalism on post-partum depression and other mental health conditions that can affect anyone during pregnancy or in the first year after birth, including those with no previous experience of mental health problems.

It’s estimated that as many as 1 in 5 women experience some form of mental health issue during this time. But a widespread lack of knowledge, deeply entrenched stigma, and systemic gender and economic inequality mean that millions of people are estimated to go undiagnosed or untreated each year in high, middle, and low-income countries alike.

The premiere will be followed by two short post-show discussions where you can hear the creative team discuss the production and lead figures in maternal health in Nigeria and discuss the themes that emerge from the performance. At each show, information from Nigeria Health Watch on where to find support if affected by any of the issues in the play will be distributed.

M/OTHER will also be performed four times in Lagos this November. There will be one more show at Afropolis on November 2 and two more, later in the month, at the Lagos Fringe Festival on November 21 and 22, 2024.

Tickets for all the events can be purchased at Afropolis and Lagos Fringe

M/OTHER is an opportunity to take CNN As Equals’ journalism off-platform and into real-life spaces; collaborating with cultural creators so that new audiences engage with its journalism in new and exciting ways.

As Equals is CNN’s ongoing series on gender inequality. Find out more about the series here. The performance will be;

Location: The Vibe Stage at Afropolis. The closest entrance is next to the City Mall and the TBS car park’

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php