Celebrating Five Years of Trust: PalmPay is Transforming Payments with Reliable Transactions for Nigerians

Richard Mofe Damijo to Keynote Africa Coaching Week's Grand "Owambe Edition" | Get the Scoop

VGC at 30: A Tapestry of Diversity and Unity Woven Over Three Decades

Zenith Bank Announces Zecathon 4.0 with ₦77.5 Million in Prizes for Nigerian Startups

Redefining African Beauty: A Conversation with Nnenna Okoye, CEO of Youtopia Beauty

Inside Splice’s Beyond Beauty Report: Key Insights on Customer Satisfaction and Loyalty in Nigeria

All the Exciting Highlights From Lagos Cocktail Week With Gordon’s Gin

Get Ready for the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) 2024 SME Conference | November 22nd

#RW2024: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their November Issue

TransferGo Partners with Healthsend to Offer Affordable Healthcare and Money Transfers for Nigerians

Written by PalmPay
Published

35 mins ago

In a world where life moves fast and every second counts, PalmPay has become more than just a financial platform—it’s a lifeline for millions of Nigerians seeking reliability, convenience, and a stress-free payment experience. As PalmPay celebrates five years in Nigeria, it has touched the lives of people across the country, helping to bring ease and efficiency to daily transactions.

For Tunde, a small business owner in Lagos, PalmPay has been a game-changer. He runs his store with confidence, knowing that with PalmPay’s 99.9% transaction success rate, he won’t face disruptions that could cost him sales. Tunde’s customers leave satisfied, not just because of his products but because their payments go through smoothly every time.

PalmPay’s commitment to reliability extends even further, with a Network Monitor feature on its app and POS devices that shows the network strength of various banks. This allows users to pick the best times to transact, taking control of their payments with transparency and trust.

For those who worry about transaction fees eating into their hard-earned money, PalmPay has them covered with unlimited free transfers to other banks which means that every naira goes further.

The recent launch of PalmPay’s USSD feature, *861#, is especially significant for people in rural areas or places where internet access isn’t guaranteed. For Grace, a market vendor in Kano, this means she can still make payments and transfers reliably, even without an internet connection, making her workday a little less challenging.

Backed by a team that understands the importance of support, PalmPay’s 24/7 customer service is always ready to help. Whether it’s through the helpdesk, email, social media, or any of the 36 state offices, there’s always someone ready to assist, making users feel seen, heard, and valued.

Today, with over 35 million users and a growing network of over 1.2 million merchants and agents, PalmPay is not just a payment network—it’s a trusted companion in Nigerians’ lives, meeting their needs with the dependability they deserve. So, whether you’re a business owner, a student, or simply someone trying to make life a bit easier, PalmPay is there to help you move forward, one reliable transaction at a time.

