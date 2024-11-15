Holistic Epilepsy Care: Why Mental Health Matters in Seizure Management

Epilepsy affects not only the brain but also the heart and mind, and managing it requires a holistic approach that includes caring for mental well-being. As the founder of the Epilepsy Foundation of Nigeria, I’ve seen how anxiety, depression, and stress can increase the frequency and intensity of seizures.

But through my work with CuraExperience, I have also seen how intentional, mindful activities can relieve stress, foster self-love, and potentially reduce seizure risk.

At CuraExperience, I lead workshops centered around mental well-being through activities like candle-making, painting, aromatherapy, and journaling in Lagos, Paris and its environs. These practices invite people to slow down, reflect, and reconnect with themselves. For many people with epilepsy, this type of mindful self-care can be incredibly grounding and beneficial. Here, I’ll share a mix of mental health practices and CuraExperience activities that can support mental health for those living with epilepsy.

Understanding the Connection Between Epilepsy and Mental Health

Mental health issues like stress, anxiety, and depression are common among people with epilepsy and can often trigger more frequent seizures. This “seizure-stress cycle” can be broken by focusing on mental health, which helps reduce stress and creates a calmer internal environment that may help manage seizures.

Practical Actions for Managing Mental Health with Epilepsy

Mindful Practices to Manage Stress

Reducing stress is essential for seizure management. At CuraExperience, we use mindfulness to help people center themselves. Techniques like guided meditation, which focuses on breathing and present awareness, can be especially beneficial. Candle-making, for instance, becomes a meditative practice as participants focus on each sensory step—the scent, the wax, the warmth. This slows the mind and allows a release of tension, which can help lower seizure frequency.

Relaxation Exercises: Deep breathing or progressive muscle relaxation also helps manage physical tension and reduce stress. Simple daily relaxation practices can empower individuals with epilepsy to create moments of calm within their day.

Get Physically Active

Exercise is beneficial for both physical and mental health. For people with epilepsy, gentle activities like walking, mindful movement activities, and supervised swimming are safe and effective. Exercise helps release endorphins, the body’s natural mood boosters, which can lower stress and improve mental resilience.

Engaging in Therapeutic Activities

Artistic expression is a powerful way to process emotions and ease the mind. In CuraExperience’s painting and journaling sessions, participants can express feelings they may not easily put into words, which can be particularly helpful for those with epilepsy. These creative activities not only relieve stress but also foster self-love and mental resilience. People who engage in regular, creative self-expression often report feeling more grounded and emotionally balanced.

Prioritizing Sleep hygiene for Brain and Body Health

Quality sleep is a critical part of epilepsy management, as sleep deprivation can trigger seizures. To improve sleep hygiene:

Establish a Bedtime Routine: Going to bed and waking up at the same time daily can help regulate your body’s natural rhythms.

Create a Relaxing Environment: Aromatherapy, which we use at

CuraExperience, can help ease the mind before bed. Scents like lavender and chamomile have calming effects that can support a good night’s sleep.

Limiting Caffeine and Screen Time: Avoid stimulants and bright screens before bedtime, as these can disrupt sleep

Build a Supportive Community

Building connections is another important aspect of mental health care. Whether through in-person events or online communities, being part of a supportive network can reduce feelings of isolation. CuraExperience events focus on bringing people together in a safe, accepting space, allowing individuals to connect and share their journeys.

A support network provides emotional relief and a sense of belonging, which can be a vital aspect of mental resilience. At the Epilepsy Foundation of Nigeria, we encourage building supportive communities, as this provides not only emotional comfort but also practical advice from those who understand.

Seek Professional Counseling

Therapy options like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) are effective in managing the emotional effects of epilepsy. A professional therapist can provide tools to manage stress and cope with triggers. Therapy not only supports emotional well-being but can also have physical benefits, potentially reducing seizure risk.

Routine Mental Health Screenings

At the Epilepsy Foundation of Nigeria, we encourage mental health screenings as part of epilepsy care. Routine check-ins allow individuals to stay ahead of potential mental health challenges and receive timely support when needed.

Finding Balance Through Mindful Self-Care and Support

Epilepsy management is about more than seizure control; it’s about nurturing the mind, body, and spirit. Through mindful practices at CuraExperience—candle-making, painting, journaling, and aromatherapy—I’ve witnessed the power of intentional self-care. These practices, combined with physical activity, adequate sleep, and a strong support network, can make a real difference for individuals living with epilepsy.

This holistic approach, centered on mental health, is one we champion at the Epilepsy Foundation of Nigeria, as it empowers people with epilepsy to take charge of their well-being.

Improving mental health is not just about managing seizures; it’s about enhancing overall quality of life. Through practices that support both the mind and body, individuals with epilepsy can find greater balance, resilience, and empowerment.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme