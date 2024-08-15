Team33 Production Renews Partnership with Miss Universe Nigeria for 2024 Pageant

Team33 Production is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with Miss Universe Nigeria as the official production partner for the 2024 edition of the pageant.

Building on the success of their collaboration in 2023, this renewed partnership underscores Team33 Production’s commitment to delivering world-class event coverage that celebrates empowerment, cultural pride, and Nigeria’s rich heritage. Team33 Production’s commitment to storytelling and showcasing diverse talents perfectly aligns with the mission of the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

“We are incredibly honoured to once again be the official production partner for Miss Universe Nigeria,” said Chichi Nwoko, CEO and Founder of Team33 Production. “This collaboration is a perfect opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and creative vision. Our team is dedicated to creating a viewing experience that not only captures the essence of Nigeria’s vibrant cultural heritage but also highlights the exceptional talent of the contestants. Our passion for celebrating Nigeria’s cultural richness is at the core of everything we do.”

Guy Murray-Bruce, National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, echoed this sentiment:

“Team33 production are consummate professionals and embody the values and drive for excellence that we at Silverbird Productions stand for. We are delighted to be working with them again on this year’s edition of the prestigious Miss Universe Nigeria as we strive to give our audience the very best possible quality viewing experience.”

As industry leaders in outside broadcast production, Team 33 Production specializes in multi-camera event coverage and cutting-edge live streaming services. Their comprehensive audio and ISO camera recording capabilities span a wide range of events, including sports, e-gaming, music concerts, awards ceremonies, corporate functions, and glossy TV formats. Their reputation for delivering top-tier productions has solidified their position as a go-to choice for large-scale events.

About Miss Universe Nigeria

Miss Universe Nigeria (MUN) is an annual pageant created in 2023 as a spin-off from the renowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, organized by Silverbird Communications. Its primary objective is to provide a platform for Nigerian women to showcase their beauty, intelligence, and cultural pride to the world.

Miss Universe Nigeria strives to uphold the highest standards of excellence, and the winner will have the honor of representing Nigeria on the global stage at the Miss Universe international pageant. Miss Universe Nigeria is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s a celebration of Nigerian culture, heritage, and diversity, with 37 contestants selected to represent the various states and ethnic groups in Nigeria.

About Team 33 Production

Team 33 Production is a leading outside broadcast production company specializing in multi-camera event coverage and live streaming services. With a commitment to delivering high-quality productions, Team 33 has become the top choice for large-scale events across various industries.

