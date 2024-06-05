D’banj Drops New Party Anthem “Koko” | Listen

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

 

The Koko Master, D’banj is back with another single “Koko,” from his upcoming album, “The Entertainer: The Sequel.” This follows the recent release of “Since’04,” a track celebrating his two decades in music.

Produced by EskeezProductions, “Koko” is a fresh take on his popular song “Tongolo” from his 2005 debut album “No Long Thing” produced by Don Jazzy.

D’banj has declared “Koko” the “new KoKo anthem.”

The new Koko anthem it is then!

Listen below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

