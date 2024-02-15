Bridgerton Season 3 is Coming to Your Screens on the 16th of May

Dear Bridgerton lovers, gather around! And get ready for Season 3, where the spotlight is on the budding relationship between Penelope Featherington (played by Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton).

Is Colin giving Miss Featherington mixed signals? And has she grown tired of them?

Bridgerton Season 3 arrives on Netflix in two parts, with part 1 premiering on May 16th and part 2 on June 13th.

As we eagerly wait in anticipation, here’s a glimpse of what’s in store.

