Let's Take it Back to the 90's with this Ghanaian Toolo Beef Jollof Rice by Telande World

Onalaja Celebrates The Achievements of African Women in an IWD Series — #OnalajaMuse | WATCH

Akah & Claire Nnani Share the Secrets on How to Deal With Heartbreaks in this Episode of their Podcast

Calling all Swallow Fans! This Rice & Plantain Swallow by Ify's Kitchen Will Be Your New Favourite

Check Out Toke Makinwa's Heartening Letter to Her 18-Year-Old Self | WATCH

Need Bold & Chic Style Inspo for the Week? Check Out this One from Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu

Desirée Iyama Celebrates Womanhood & Highlights Inspiring African Women on 'Inspired by HER' | WATCH

Bella Okagbue's Glamorous Easter Post Has All Our Love, Click For Reasons | WATCH

Mariama Diallo Slayed Red Carpet Style with Mum at the 55th NAACP Image Awards | WATCH

South African Amapiano Hit "Tshwala Bam" by TitoM and Yuppe Finally Has A Music Video!

Let’s Take it Back to the 90’s with this Ghanaian Toolo Beef Jollof Rice by Telande World

1 hour ago

For this toolo-beefjollof-rice recipe, Telande World takes us way back to the 90’s. Unlike the regular jollof rice made with tomato paste, this recipe uses fresh, diced tomatoes and fiery scotch bonnet pepper for flavour.

The recipe wouldn’t be complete without the star ingredient: toolo beef – a salted beef that serves as a staple in Ghanaian cuisine. The rice and fried toolo beef are cooked together, allowing the rice to absorb the sweetness of the beef.

Watch it here:

Avatar photo

