Let’s Take it Back to the 90’s with this Ghanaian Toolo Beef Jollof Rice by Telande World

For this toolo-beef–jollof-rice recipe, Telande World takes us way back to the 90’s. Unlike the regular jollof rice made with tomato paste, this recipe uses fresh, diced tomatoes and fiery scotch bonnet pepper for flavour.

The recipe wouldn’t be complete without the star ingredient: toolo beef – a salted beef that serves as a staple in Ghanaian cuisine. The rice and fried toolo beef are cooked together, allowing the rice to absorb the sweetness of the beef.

Watch it here: