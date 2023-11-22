Phyno Opens Up on His Highlife Roots, Fatherhood, & the Importance of Record Producers on the “Afrobeats Podcast”

Highlife and hip-hop singer and rapper Phyno is the latest Nigerian music star to join Adesope Live on the new episode of his show, “Afrobeats Podcast.”

Phyno opens about what he’s been up to, his music genre preferences, exploring the Amapiano sound, how he approaches his music and artistry, why he loves Highlife music, how Highlife moulded him, the importance of record producers, taking a break, being a new father, and lots more.

Watch: