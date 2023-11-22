Connect with us

BN TV

Phyno Opens Up on His Highlife Roots, Fatherhood, & the Importance of Record Producers on the "Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV

Kikifoodies’ Asun Jollof Rice Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV

Shallipopi Talks About Benin City, Rema's Influence, and His Sound on Joey Akan's “Afrobeats Intelligence”

BN TV

Velvety Foodies Drops Perfect Bole and Fish Combo Recipe

BN TV

Falz & The Bahdguys Chronicle Early Career Challenges in First Episode of House21 Media’s "Untapped"

BN TV

Kikifoodies Unveils Mouthwatering Nigerian Beans Pottage Recipe

BN TV Cuisine

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

BN TV

Temi Otedola Explores NYC with Korty in Episode 2 of “Korty vs. the World”

BN TV

Mayorkun Opens Up About Family, Music, Leaving "DMW," and the "Love for Free" Project on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Phyno Opens Up on His Highlife Roots, Fatherhood, & the Importance of Record Producers on the “Afrobeats Podcast”

Avatar photo

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Highlife and hip-hop singer and rapper Phyno is the latest Nigerian music star to join Adesope Live on the new episode of his show, “Afrobeats Podcast.”

Phyno opens about what he’s been up to, his music genre preferences, exploring the Amapiano sound, how he approaches his music and artistry, why he loves Highlife music, how Highlife moulded him, the importance of record producers, taking a break, being a new father, and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Advertisement

Star Features

Mitchel Ihezue’s Outfit at the 2023 Miss Universe National Costume Show is An Ode to Nigerian Women

Adesewa Greg-Ighodaro: Here’s How to Avoid Falling into Social Media Temptations

An Ode to the Celestial Being – Ayra Starr

Mfonobong Inyang: Drawing Inspiration from Abraham for International Men’s Day

Mofijesusewa Samuel: The Slum King Explores Trauma, Young Love, Heartbreak, and Triumphs in The First Episodes
css.php