Kikifoodies‘ Asun Jollof Rice Recipe is a Must-Try

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Kikifoodies’ latest recipe vlog is for people looking to beef up their Nigerian cuisine menus.

In this video, the culinary content creator shares her recipe for how to make the Nigerian crowd’s favourite asun jollof rice delicacy.

Ingredients for the Asun

2 kg of goat meat

handful of onions

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1 beef seasoning cube

1 cup of water

For the tomato sauce:

4 tomatoes

1 large bell pepper

1 scotch bonnet pepper

For the rice:

¼ cup oil

Handful of chopped onions

6 oz. of tomato paste

2 cups of tomato sauce

2 teaspoons of salt

2 bay leaves

1 teaspoon crushed beef cube

1 teaspoon of thyme

2 teaspoons of curry powder

4 cups of raw rice

1 ½ cups chicken stock

2 cups of water

Watch:

