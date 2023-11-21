BN TV
Kikifoodies‘ Asun Jollof Rice Recipe is a Must-Try
Kikifoodies’ latest recipe vlog is for people looking to beef up their Nigerian cuisine menus.
In this video, the culinary content creator shares her recipe for how to make the Nigerian crowd’s favourite asun jollof rice delicacy.
Ingredients for the Asun
2 kg of goat meat
handful of onions
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon thyme
1 beef seasoning cube
1 cup of water
For the tomato sauce:
4 tomatoes
1 large bell pepper
1 scotch bonnet pepper
For the rice:
¼ cup oil
Handful of chopped onions
6 oz. of tomato paste
2 cups of tomato sauce
2 teaspoons of salt
2 bay leaves
1 teaspoon crushed beef cube
1 teaspoon of thyme
2 teaspoons of curry powder
4 cups of raw rice
1 ½ cups chicken stock
2 cups of water
Watch: