Connect with us

BN TV

Shallipopi Talks About Benin City, Rema's Influence, and His Sound on Joey Akan's “Afrobeats Intelligence”

BN TV

Kikifoodies‘ Asun Jollof Rice Recipe is a Must-Try

BN TV

Velvety Foodies Drops Perfect Bole and Fish Combo Recipe

BN TV

Falz & The Bahdguys Chronicle Early Career Challenges in First Episode of House21 Media’s "Untapped"

BN TV

Kikifoodies Unveils Mouthwatering Nigerian Beans Pottage Recipe

BN TV Cuisine

DIY Organic Beverage: How To Make Zobo Drink In Large Quantities At Home | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Preparing For The Festive Season? Check Out This Juicy Chicken Recipe From Omoye Isabota

BN TV

Temi Otedola Explores NYC with Korty in Episode 2 of “Korty vs. the World”

BN TV

Mayorkun Opens Up About Family, Music, Leaving "DMW," and the "Love for Free" Project on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Joins the Conversation on Careers, Consistency, and More on "ISWIS"

BN TV

Shallipopi Talks About Benin City, Rema’s Influence, and His Sound on Joey Akan’s “Afrobeats Intelligence”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer and songwriter Shallipopi is the latest music star to sit down with music journalist Joey Akan for an interview on his podcast show, “Afrobeats Intelligence.”

In this episode, the first of the show’s second season, Shallipopi opens up on his journey so far: coming from Benin City, Rema’s influence on artists from the city, his genre of music, the reception his music has received in the industry, experimenting with his sound, the business side of things, and lots more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

An Ode to the Celestial Being – Ayra Starr

Mfonobong Inyang: Drawing Inspiration from Abraham for International Men’s Day

Mofijesusewa Samuel: The Slum King Explores Trauma, Young Love, Heartbreak, and Triumphs in The First Episodes

International Men’s Day: Imoh Umoren Talks Depression, Mental Wellness & Living A Day At A Time

Producing Asake’s Yoga Video, Overseeing AFRIMA Awards & Directing Bridge Africa: Victoria Nkong On Wearing Many Hats in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php