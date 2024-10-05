Phyno Reflects on His Blessings in “Grateful” Music Video

Phyno is back with a new music video, this time for the track “Grateful,” from his recently released fifth studio album, “Full Time Job.”

The video, directed by Ochuko Lagos, shows the rapper in a reflective and emotional state as he makes his confession to a priest, symbolising his gratitude to God for his blessings and protection throughout life’s many challenges. Set against the backdrop of a dimly lit church, Phyno sits quietly by a partition, a setting that mirrors the deep sentiments expressed in the lyrics.

In “Grateful,” Phyno takes listeners on a journey through his rise from humble beginnings in Surulere to becoming a respected figure in the music industry. He speaks to the divine role that has guided him through obstacles and lifted him to success, crediting God for making everything in his life “proper” despite the doubts and struggles he has faced along the way.

Phyno highlights how his belief in God has kept him winning, even when others didn’t believe in him. He remains grounded, thankful for his journey, and appreciative of his family, fans, and all the blessings he’s received. With the refrain, “Kene nu onye kelu igwe na uwa” (“Praise the one who created heaven and earth”), Phyno drives home his message of gratitude and faith, acknowledging that every victory in his life has been orchestrated by a higher power.

Watch the “Grateful” video below