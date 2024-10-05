Seun Kuti is Back with a Bang! Listen to His New Album “Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head)”

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

After a long six-year wait, Afrobeat maestro Seun Kuti is back with a new album that’s sure to blow your mind. “Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head)” features the iconic Egypt 80 band, the same group his legendary father, Fela Kuti, once led.

Just like his dad, Seun Kuti is a force to be reckoned with. His music is not only sonically amazing but also packed with powerful messages about social and political issues. Remember his last album, “Black Times“? It earned him a Grammy nomination in 2018.

With “Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head),” produced by Lenny Kravitz, Seun Kuti continues to carry the torch of Afrobeat, focusing on African liberation and empowerment. He teamed up with Damian Marley for the fiery track “Dey,” giving fans a taste of what to expect from the album’s unapologetic sound, packed with raw emotion and messages that speak to the daily struggles faced by people across the African continent and beyond.

As fans soak in the fresh sound of “Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head),” Seun Kuti and the Egypt 80 are also set to take the album on tour starting October 10. The tour will see them perform across Europe, Australia, and more.

Sream the new album below:

