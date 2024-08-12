2024 Presidential Cocktail: Nigeria-Britain Association Commits to Ties with the UK, Commonwealth 

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) recently held its 2024 Presidential Cocktail, a high-level networking event that coincides with the association’s 55th anniversary. The event, which took place at the residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, provided an opportunity for attendees to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas, explore potential collaborations, and seek ways to further strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and Britain.

In his welcome address, the President of the Association Sola Oyetayo, articulated the N-BA’s mission to strengthen the cultural ties and collaborative business relationship between the two countries. He emphasised that 2024 marks the association’s 55th anniversary, a significant milestone reflecting its ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration and friendship.

The association’s achievements included supporting over 300 entrepreneurs and students since 2023,” Oyetayo noted. He announced the launch of the N-BA secretariat building project, which he said “symbolises the N-BA’s dedication to promoting friendship between Nigeria and Britain and also serves as the hub of all the Association’s activities.

Speaking further, Oyetayo said,

“We invite all individuals and organisations to join us in realising our vision of fostering friendship for the common good.” He acknowledged the contributions of past presidents, the former patron, the late Akintola Williams; the current patron, Emeka Anyaoku; and the vice patron, Olabintan Famutimi, for their roles in shaping the association’s success.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Johnny Baxter, in his address, highlighted the deep-rooted connections between Nigeria and Britain. He acknowledged Anyaoku’s new role as patron of the N-BA and congratulated Sola Oyetayo on his re-election as president. While emphasising the significant ties between the two nations, including the impact of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK and the strong educational and cultural exchanges, he applauded the close bilateral trade relations between them, which he noted have reached GBP7.1 billion, and expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms.

In his address, Anyaoku, GCON, stressed the significance of the N-BA in strengthening Nigeria-UK relations. Highlighting extensive ties in education, trade, and culture, he praised the N-BA’s role as a vital one. He shared personal anecdotes to illustrate cultural differences and underscored the importance of honouring the legacy of his predecessor, the late Akintola Williams.

There were goodwill messages from some special guests, including the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, represented by her Special Adviser on Policy and Legal Services, Jibike Teniola, who praised the N-BA for its role in fostering cultural and national connections. She emphasised the Minister’s vision of showcasing Nigeria’s diverse heritage; she highlighted the N-BA’s impact in promoting cultural exchange and business partnerships. She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing Nigerian tourism and infrastructure.

Representative of the Lagos State Governor and the Honourable Commissioner of Commerce, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, delivered a goodwill message from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. She extended the Governor’s appreciation to the British Deputy High Commissioner, the Nigeria-Britain Association leadership, and its members. She highlighted the strong partnership between Lagos State and the Nigeria-Britain Association, noting that the Nigeria-Britain Association was a friend and partner to Lagos State while commending the Association’s efforts in fostering cultural, social, and educational connections, and expressed the state’s commitment to supporting sustainable development.

The 2024 Presidential Cocktail stood as a testament to the N-BA’s dedication to fostering meaningful collaborations, strengthening diplomatic ties, and promoting investments between Nigeria and Britain. As the Association steps into a new chapter, the event served as a beacon of the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Other distinguished guests at the event were N-BA Vice President and Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Lucy Pearson; Special Adviser on Investment to Ogun State Governor, Sola Arobieke; diplomats from the German, Danish, Guinean, and Liberian missions, as well as key government officials from both Nigeria and Britain, leaders of prominent multinationals operating in Nigeria, and members of the N-BA.

The presidential cocktail was made possible by the British Deputy High Commissioner, SCIB Nigeria & Co Limited, NEM Insurance Plc, and Sola Oyetayo & Co.

