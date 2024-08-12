Connect with us

Events Promotions

2024 Presidential Cocktail: Nigeria-Britain Association Commits to Ties with the UK, Commonwealth 

Career Events Promotions Style

Navigate the Future of Fashion Like a Boss: A Roadmap to Trends Challenges and Legal Success

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

From Concept to Completion in 2 Days: Watch the Making of Bonang Matheba's Miss SA Finale Outfit by VEEKEE JAMES

Beauty BN TV Events News Style

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Culture Events Music Promotions

Adekunle Gold and Patoranking to Headline Next Narrative Africa’s The Bridge NYC Concert

Events Promotions

Discover the New Samsung Era with the Latest Screen Lineup Unboxed

Events News Promotions

From Vision to Impact: How Mom of Boys is Shaping Maternal Health in Nigeria

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Promotions

Welcome to a New Fragrance Era: Thameen London Unveils 'Chords' in Grand Style!

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Rihanna & Ayra Starr Sport Custom Lauren Austin Costumes for Barbados' Crop Over Festival | WATCH

Events

2024 Presidential Cocktail: Nigeria-Britain Association Commits to Ties with the UK, Commonwealth 

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

L-R: Executive Secretary, Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA), Olajumoke Adeola; N-BA Patron, Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, GCVO, CFR; N-BA President, Sola Oyetayo; representative of the Lagos State Governor and the State Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem; and N-BA Assistant Honorary Secretary, Gboyega Olanbiwoninu during the 2024 N-BA Presidential Cocktail held in Lagos recently.

The Nigeria-Britain Association (N-BA) recently held its 2024 Presidential Cocktail, a high-level networking event that coincides with the association’s 55th anniversary. The event, which took place at the residence of the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, provided an opportunity for attendees to engage in fruitful discussions, exchange ideas, explore potential collaborations, and seek ways to further strengthen the bonds between Nigeria and Britain.

L-R: N-BA Past President, Tunde Arogunmati; N-BA Vice Patron, Chief Olabintan Famutimi; late Pa. Akintola Williams’ daughter, Tokunbo Williams; N-BA Patron, Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, GCVO, CFR; N-BA President, Sola Oyetayo; N-BA Vice President, Lucy Pearson; N-BA Past President, Shola Tinubu; N-BA Governing Council Member, Kalada Apiafi at the 2024 N-BA Presidential Cocktail.

N-BA Vice President, Lucy Pearson, giving the vote of thanks at the 2024 Presidential Cocktail.

In his welcome address, the President of the Association Sola Oyetayo, articulated the N-BA’s mission to strengthen the cultural ties and collaborative business relationship between the two countries. He emphasised that 2024 marks the association’s 55th anniversary, a significant milestone reflecting its ongoing commitment to fostering collaboration and friendship.

The association’s achievements included supporting over 300 entrepreneurs and students since 2023,” Oyetayo noted.

He announced the launch of the N-BA secretariat building project, which he said “symbolises the N-BA’s dedication to promoting friendship between Nigeria and Britain and also serves as the hub of all the Association’s activities.

Speaking further, Oyetayo said,

“We invite all individuals and organisations to join us in realising our vision of fostering friendship for the common good.” He acknowledged the contributions of past presidents, the former patron, the late Akintola Williams; the current patron, Emeka Anyaoku; and the vice patron, Olabintan Famutimi, for their roles in shaping the association’s success.

L-R: N-BA Vice Patron, Chief Olabintan Famutimi; representative of the Lagos State Governor, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem (Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Investment); N-BA President, Sola Oyetayo; N-BA Executive Secretary, Olajumoke Adeola, during the 2024 N-BA Presidential Cocktail.

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Johnny Baxter, in his address, highlighted the deep-rooted connections between Nigeria and Britain. He acknowledged Anyaoku’s new role as patron of the N-BA and congratulated Sola Oyetayo on his re-election as president. While emphasising the significant ties between the two nations, including the impact of the Nigerian diaspora in the UK and the strong educational and cultural exchanges, he applauded the close bilateral trade relations between them, which he noted have reached GBP7.1 billion, and expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic reforms.

In his address, Anyaoku, GCON, stressed the significance of the N-BA in strengthening Nigeria-UK relations. Highlighting extensive ties in education, trade, and culture, he praised the N-BA’s role as a vital one. He shared personal anecdotes to illustrate cultural differences and underscored the importance of honouring the legacy of his predecessor, the late Akintola Williams.

There were goodwill messages from some special guests, including the Honourable Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, represented by her Special Adviser on Policy and Legal Services,  Jibike Teniola, who praised the N-BA for its role in fostering cultural and national connections. She emphasised the Minister’s vision of showcasing Nigeria’s diverse heritage; she highlighted the N-BA’s impact in promoting cultural exchange and business partnerships. She reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to enhancing Nigerian tourism and infrastructure.

Representative of the Lagos State Governor and the Honourable Commissioner of Commerce,  Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, delivered a goodwill message from the Lagos State Governor,  Babajide Sanwo-Olu. She extended the Governor’s appreciation to the British Deputy High Commissioner, the Nigeria-Britain Association leadership, and its members. She highlighted the strong partnership between Lagos State and the Nigeria-Britain Association, noting that the Nigeria-Britain Association was a friend and partner to Lagos State while commending the Association’s efforts in fostering cultural, social, and educational connections, and expressed the state’s commitment to supporting sustainable development.

The 2024 Presidential Cocktail stood as a testament to the N-BA’s dedication to fostering meaningful collaborations, strengthening diplomatic ties, and promoting investments between Nigeria and Britain. As the Association steps into a new chapter, the event served as a beacon of the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Other distinguished guests at the event were N-BA Vice President and Director of the British Council in Nigeria, Lucy Pearson; Special Adviser on Investment to Ogun State Governor, Sola Arobieke; diplomats from the German, Danish, Guinean, and Liberian missions, as well as key government officials from both Nigeria and Britain, leaders of prominent multinationals operating in Nigeria, and members of the N-BA.

The presidential cocktail was made possible by the British Deputy High Commissioner, SCIB Nigeria & Co Limited, NEM Insurance Plc, and Sola Oyetayo & Co.

L-R: N-BA Vice Patron, Olabintan Famutimi; Pa. Akintola Williams daughter, Tokunbo Williams; N-BA Patron, Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, GCVO, CFR; N-BA President, Sola Oyetayo, at the event.

N-BA Patron, Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, GCVO, CFR, speaking during the 2024 N-BA Presidential Cocktail.

Representative of the Lagos State Governor, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem (Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, and Investment), giving a speech on behalf of the Lagos State Governor during the event.

Consul General, British Deputy High Commission Lagos, Ambassador Johnny Baxter

L-R: German Consul General, Weert Borner; Danish Consul General, Jette Bjerrum; and UK Trade and Investment Director, Mark Smithson

Vice Patron, N-BA, Olabintan Famutimi

President, Nigeria Britain Association, Sola Oyetayo

Event compere and member N-BA Governing Council, Jide Benson

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Victor Bello’s Almajiri Scholar Scheme is Changing The Lives of Children in Jos

Adebola Williams Celebrates Mentor Kola Adesina on His 60th Birthday

The Rising of Nigeria’s Tennis Player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dennis Isong: The Opportunities, Risks, and Rewards of Investing in Nigeria’s Real Estate

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD
css.php