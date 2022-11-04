Connect with us

Events Inspired News

Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be 'True to Themselves' by taking 'the SKY Girls Pledge

Events Promotions

SmirnOff's 'NoKnownAddress' is back with a new theme, Hotel Smirnoff | November 18th, Register here

Events Promotions

See Highlights from the Halloween Edition of 'Meet me at the Liquor Store' by Drinks.ng

Events Promotions

MAC Cosmetics partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official Makeup Sponsor for its 2022 Runway show

Events Promotions Style

Sunlight organizes Workshop to empower Fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

Events Promotions

Desperados treats Guests to Unique Cocktails at the Lagos Cocktail Week

Events Style

Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Events Promotions

Dabota Cosmetics hosts a Glam Event to Celebrate its New Partnership with Providus Bank

Events Promotions

Here’s how the SME 100 Africa Award Event went down

Events News Promotions

Cocktail Week Lagos Comes Back in a Grand Style with an Exotic Dining Experience for her Mastercard Holders

Events

Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be ‘True to Themselves’ by taking ‘the SKY Girls Pledge

Published

4 hours ago

 on

SKY Girls, a girl focused empowerment movement has launched in Nigeria with a community event hosted by media girls, Alex Unusual and Amiola Aguda. The event which was held at Ndubisi Kanu park, Alausa, had a few dignitaries in attendance including, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Honourable Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo.

The launch gave SKY Girls Nigeria the opportunity to share with teenage girls its core messaging “Be true to yourself”. This messaging is anchored on the susceptibility of teenage girls to bow to peer pressure. Girls join the movement by taking the SKY pledge which encourages a commitment by the girls to be “true to myself” and choose what they do and don’t want in their lives. 

The young ladies were treated to a wide and engaging variety of interactive activities including; a musical performance by CrayonIjolaba-laba croonerphoto opportunities, art making, face painting, karaoke, dance, a writing competition and short talks encouraging the girls to stay away from bullying, gossiping and smoking. 

While taking the pledge, Alex Unusual charged the attendees to believe in themselves as they actively follow their dreams notwithstanding the challenges they might encounter along the way due to peer pressure

“Your strongest weapon is your youth. You can practically be whatever you desire because time is on your hands and the future belongs to you. Don’t give anyone the power to make you uncomfortable with who you are. You are beautiful, strong and capable”, 

Alex said to the girls.

The SKY Girlmovement which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was first launched in 2014 in Botswana, and is now also active in Ghana, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia. 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: The Major Reasons You Procrastinate

Atoke: NCA For the Middle-Aged Girls Who Wanna Go Back to School

Smart Emmanuel: Thriving in the Midst of Chaos and Uncertainty

Are We Losing our Sense of Community?

Do We Need to Save Children from Internet-Obsessed Parents?
css.php