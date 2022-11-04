Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be ‘True to Themselves’ by taking ‘the SKY Girls Pledge

SKY Girls, a girl focused empowerment movement has launched in Nigeria with a community event hosted by media girls, Alex Unusual and Amiola Aguda. The event which was held at Ndubisi Kanu park, Alausa, had a few dignitaries in attendance including, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Honourable Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo.

The launch gave SKY Girls Nigeria the opportunity to share with teenage girls its core messaging “Be true to yourself”. This messaging is anchored on the susceptibility of teenage girls to bow to peer pressure. Girls join the movement by taking the SKY pledge which encourages a commitment by the girls to be “true to myself” and choose what they do and don’t want in their lives.

The young ladies were treated to a wide and engaging variety of interactive activities including; a musical performance by Crayon, Ijolaba-laba crooner, photo opportunities, art making, face painting, karaoke, dance, a writing competition and short talks encouraging the girls to stay away from bullying, gossiping and smoking.

While taking the pledge, Alex Unusual charged the attendees to believe in themselves as they actively follow their dreams notwithstanding the challenges they might encounter along the way due to peer pressure.

“Your strongest weapon is your youth. You can practically be whatever you desire because time is on your hands and the future belongs to you. Don’t give anyone the power to make you uncomfortable with who you are. You are beautiful, strong and capable”,

Alex said to the girls.

The SKY Girls movement which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was first launched in 2014 in Botswana, and is now also active in Ghana, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia.

