SmirnOff’s ‘NoKnownAddress’ is back with a new theme, Hotel Smirnoff | November 18th, Register here

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Last year, Smirnoff flagged off Detty December with Smirnoff NoKnownAddress, a first of its kind jail themed event. This year Smirnoff NoKnownAddress makes a return with Hotel Smirnoff, a hotel situated somewhere in the bustling metropolis of Lagos state on November 18th, 2022.

Hotel Smirnoff’s location is secret and reserved for those who embody the spirit of infamy, with state-of-the-art rooms, halls filled with attitude, infamous vibes, limitless energy, exciting performances, and infamous drinks. It is not just a location, it’s an experience designed to never be forgotten.

Do you have a reservation?

Book here – https://cutt.ly/HOTEL-SMIRNOFF

Follow @smirnoffng on Instagram and join the conversation with #HotelSmirnoff #NoKnownAddress2

