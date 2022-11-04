See Highlights from the Halloween Edition of ‘Meet me at the Liquor Store’ by Drinks.ng

Since the relaunching on October 7th, Drinks.ng’s ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ has reaffirmed its position as one of the biggest pre-drinks events in Lagos.

On Friday, October 28th, the bar was raised with a special Halloween edition sponsored by Jagermeister which was nothing short of brilliant.

The event hosted in Drinks.ng’s flagship store located in the heart of Victoria island (307, Adeola Odeku) was filled with fun, games, food, music, and celebrity appearances with Jagermeister bringing Halloween to life with its spooky-themed setup.

One of the major highlights of the event was first-timers’ reaction, to the fact that they don’t have to battle it out in Friday traffic, as Meet Me At The Liquor Store provides a perfect ambiance to chill with friends as you wait out at an event where drinks are sold at retail price as opposed to 3X the recommended price as with clubs and lounges

This event which takes place every Friday from 5 PM – till midnight is definitely one to watch out for as they head into the last leg of the year.

