See Highlights from the Halloween Edition of 'Meet me at the Liquor Store' by Drinks.ng

SmirnOff's 'NoKnownAddress' is back with a new theme, Hotel Smirnoff | November 18th, Register here

Alex Unusual urges Teen Girls to be 'True to Themselves' by taking 'the SKY Girls Pledge

MAC Cosmetics partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official Makeup Sponsor for its 2022 Runway show

Sunlight organizes Workshop to empower Fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

Desperados treats Guests to Unique Cocktails at the Lagos Cocktail Week

Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Dabota Cosmetics hosts a Glam Event to Celebrate its New Partnership with Providus Bank

Here’s how the SME 100 Africa Award Event went down

Cocktail Week Lagos Comes Back in a Grand Style with an Exotic Dining Experience for her Mastercard Holders

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Since the relaunching on October 7th, Drinks.ng’s ‘Meet Me At The Liquor Store’ has reaffirmed its position as one of the biggest pre-drinks events in Lagos. 

On Friday, October 28th, the bar was raised with a special Halloween edition sponsored by Jagermeister which was nothing short of brilliant. 

The event hosted in Drinks.ng’s flagship store located in the heart of Victoria island (307, Adeola Odeku) was filled with fun, games, food, music, and celebrity appearances with Jagermeister bringing Halloween to life with its spooky-themed setup. 

One of the major highlights of the event was first-timers’ reaction, to the fact that they don’t have to battle it out in Friday traffic, as Meet Me At The Liquor Store provides a perfect ambiance to chill with friends as you wait out at an event where drinks are sold at retail price as opposed to 3X the recommended price as with clubs and lounges 

This event which takes place every Friday from 5 PM – till midnight is definitely one to watch out for as they head into the last leg of the year. 

To find out more about Drinks.ng and Meet Me At The Liquor Store, visit www.drinks.ng

Follow on Instagram @Drinks.ng, on Snapchat @drinksng1, and on TikTok @drinksng to be a part of their awesome Friday experience.

