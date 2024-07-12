Jägermeister Announces Winners of Nationwide Bartender Competition With $5000 Grand Prize

One of the Premium liqueur brands Jägermeister is thrilled to announce the winners of its highly competitive initiative tagged “Bar Staff Premium Contest.” Held from May 17th to June 18th across Nigeria, the contest tasked bar staff members with achieving the highest number of sales within a month for a grand prize. This initiative aimed to recognise and reward outstanding bar staff who achieved exceptional sales targets.

Following a meticulous verification process, two winners emerged, demonstrating exceptional sales prowess by surpassing the competition’s requirements and selling over 1000 bottles each. Uche Cyril, head bar staff at Club Switch in Ibadan, achieved verified sales of 1151 cartons of Jägermeister, while Osaghae Osahon, head bar staff at Club Rave La’vida in Benin City, achieved verified sales of 1023 cartons of Jägermeister. Consequently, both winners have each been awarded a sum of $2,500.

Upon receiving his prize, Uche Cyril expressed his joy, saying,

Winning this competition is a dream come true and one of the best things that has happened to me since I started bartending. I feel very honoured to be recognised for the hard work and dedication I have invested in my career over the years. Thank you, Jägermeister!

Echoing a similar sentiment, Osaghae Osahon commented,

I am super excited about this win. The competition was tough, and I was close to giving up so many times. I am so happy I did not do that. A huge thank you to Jägermeister, my team, and customers for their amazing support.

To win the competition, participants were required to meet specific sales targets and provide verified documentation. Key conditions included achieving weekly sales of standard Jägermeister 70cl to meet a target of 167 cartons, providing verified documentation of target achievements, and meeting the target threshold for purchase and sales acceleration within the competition’s timeframe.

While the grand prize of the contest was a gold-sponsored trip to the 2024 Afronation Festival in Portugal, with exclusive access to a party with Jägermeister, both winners opted for the monetary equivalent of their winnings. Hence, the reward, which amounted to a sum of $2,500, has been awarded to both winners, respectively.

The Bar Staff Premium contest by Jägermeister highlights the organisation’s overarching brand message, Meisters Expression, a culture hinged upon celebrating excellence and dedication to one’s craft. By celebrating these outstanding individuals, Jägermeister aims to drive progressive societal change through economic empowerment while inspiring people to thrive in their chosen career paths, thus becoming a Meister.

Sponsored Content